Why I believe Sterling will be a great signing for Arsenal – He is a perfect backup for Saka

On deadline day, we Gooners weren’t going to rest until the club got us a forward signing, and fortunately, that’s what they did.

A few hours before the transfer deadline, it emerged Arsenal were in conversation with Chelsea over a loan swoop for Raheem Sterling. By now, you must know everything went according to plan; the Gunners were able to persuade the Blues to loan them their wantaway star.

That said, there are reasons why some Gooners weren’t thrilled about the Sterling signing. However, why should this group be open-minded about that swoop? Here’s why:

• Sterling is dynamic: He fits the description of the winger we assumed Arteta was searching for.

• Before joining, Arteta must have made it certain he wasn’t going to be a starter. David Ornstein not long ago said Arsenal were open to signing a winger who’ll openly take the backup role at the club, and Sterling surely will be that.

• Sterling and Mikel Arteta have a history; in fact, the Englishman’s best days at City were when Arteta was still there as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

• Arsenal are in a more stable environment than Chelsea. Sterling, accustomed to a clear tactical system at City, may have struggled to establish himself at chaotic Chelsea, but he may find stability at Arsenal.

Ultimately, the Englishman was a transfer opportunity too good for Arsenal to ignore, and we respect that. Hadn’t he been signed on a LOAN deal, Arsenal would have ended the transfer window with no attacking signing, which would have been a gamble.

Let’s hope the ex-City winger makes an effort to remind those who dismissed him that he still has what it takes. I believe he’s one player going to play much as Mikel Arteta now has no excuse of over-relying on Bukayo Saka at right wing.

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…