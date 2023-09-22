Why I believe that Arsenal will beat Tottenham on Sunday

Looking at the Premier League table, this must be perhaps the most tricky North London derby we are going to encounter in recent history, as Tottenham, like us, are unbeaten this season and has 13 points. Nonetheless, we should not be concerned, and here are two reasons why:

Gabriel Jesus, The Difference-maker, Is Back On The Pitch

Other than the 3-1 win over Manchester United, we can all agree that our attack was not performing at the level we expected. We just weren’t scoring as many goals as we should have; we won by a goal against Forest, Crystal Palace, and Everton. Winning by a goal can be tricky because the opposition team can take a point at any time.

But we won 4-0 against PSV on Wednesday night, leading 3-0 at the break. With Jesus back in the lineup, we were certainly more efficient in front of goal. Yes, Nketiah has scored for us, but he does not influence the attack like the Brazilian does. When leading the Arsenal line, Jesus creates absolute mayhem for opponents; he pops up in so many areas that opposing defenders fail to track him, as he hunts for chances to score or set up his teammates. We can be confident that our forward line in the North London derby will be firing on all cylinders with Jesus’ impact.

Star Boy Shines Bright

Bukayo Saka has returned to form. He’s back to his best, where even if he doesn’t score, he does everything he can to create something for the team in attack. It took him approximately 8 minutes to make his mark in the Champions League, scoring his first goal in the Premier European competition. The 22-year-old appears pumped up to lead us to league and European glory. Destiny Udogie will face his hardest challenge as Spurs’ left back this Sunday; Saka will give him nightmares.

If our attack clicks against Spurs, with our midfield reliable under Declan Rice’s leadership and our defensive block solid as it has always been when Saliba plays, we’ll be earning another significant win on Sunday evening, putting us one step closer to winning the 2023–24 Premier League title.

Sam P

