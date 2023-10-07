3 reasons why I believe that Arsenal will take all 3 points from Man City

We have a tremendous task ahead of us as Arsenal aim to establish themselves as true title contenders when we play Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday evening.

The Citizens lead the Premier League standings with 18 points, while we trail them by one. They’ve won six of their seven league games so far, losing once last weekend, and we’re hoping to inflict another defeat.

The good news is that Saka may be available for the game, but Gabriel Martinelli remains unavailable. Having said that, we still have a capable squad that can cause issues for Guardiola and his boys. Will we be able to defeat Manchester City?

I believe we will, and here are three reasons why:

1. We are unbeaten in the league.

Only we and our North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are still unbeaten. I’m sure that’s a record we’ll want to keep, even if it means avoiding a loss to Manchester City in any context. As crucial as that game is to us, I believe we will have to work to maintain our unbeaten streak.

2. Manchester City have some key players unavailable.

Rodri, Man City’s midfield engine, will miss the game due to a red card he received against Nottingham Forest a few weeks ago. In addition to Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are out with injuries. Due to these significant absences, the defending champions will not be at full strength. We also have injury concerns; however, Bukayo Saka may be available for that game; if he is, only Gabriel Martinelli may miss it. With Partey and Saka all set to play this weekend, we should have a strong team to take on Guardiola and his boys.

3. We have a home advantage.

Though we haven’t had the best of records at the Emirates this season, we have failed to keep a clean sheet in every league game. Though that can change, we can push Arteta and the boys by cheering them on on our home turf. This could see them to an important win in our hopes of winning the league.

Do you believe we can take all 3 points?

Sam P

JustArsenal Show –

NEO analyses our Win Against Bournemouth and our loss Against Lens…….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…