Why I believe that Granit Xhaka will NOT be sold by Arsenal this summer (again!)

This is becoming an all-too-familiar sight at the close of the season. All the papers are full of articles about Granit Xhaka finally leaving the club after seven years of service, just like has been reported last year and the year before. Now, it is usual during the transfer window for all the sports betting sites to have odds on where certain players will end up after the transfer window, but I couldn’t find any that were giving odds on Xhaka at all, which made me think about past transfer windows….

Who else remembers the continuous connection with Jose Mourinho back in 2021, when Xhaka himself wound up journalists at the Euros when asked about the Roma rumours. He said: “Arsenal know what I want to do”.

“If I speak Italian?” the midfielder repeated back to the reporter. “Not yet … In Rome there are many good schools where you can learn the language. I learned English, I can also learn Italian, it’s always important to know foreign languages. Now I’m an Arsenal player, everyone knows what Roma represent. Let’s see.”

Everyone was fully convinced he would leave (and quite a few JA readers were very happy about it!) but I was certain that Xhaka was simply stoking the fires with no intention of leaving Arsenal. In fact I wrote an article about it nearly exactly two years ago, called “Contrary to the rumours, Granit Xhaka is not leaving”.

Oh! I was roundly abused in the comments with one reader saying: “This article should be be taken down just for your sake or are you waiting for Fabrizio Romano to confirm it?”

And another reader (no names) wrote: An obstinate reluctance to accept the news that is plainly happening is not something done by true thinkers and wiser fans, I’d suggest, Admin PAT.

Well, strangely enough, we are now two years into the future and Xhaka has still not left, and in fact the same rumours keep being written every year.

And as one of the readers mentioned Fabrizio. This is what he has said this time around (in fact, 3 weeks ago)…..

No Borussia Dortmund or any other club in the race for Granit Xhaka at this stage. It’s only Bayer Leverkusen — and deal is very, very advanced. 🚨⚪️ #AFC The agreement between Arsenal and Leverkusen is at final stages for €15m fee — waiting on next steps to get it done. pic.twitter.com/TSWy9sWH9p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2023

“Very very advanced”… “Final stages”…. “€15m fee” Pull the other one Fabrizio!

Now, if I remember rightly, two years ago, the rumours began with Xhaka going home to LeverKusem, and then that Roma were going to hijack the deal. Does that sound familiar by any chance?

So, for me to be explicit, the facts are that Xhaka is a highly respected team member and has also had his best season ever in this last campaign. Can ANYONE give me a reason why Arteta would even consider letting him go for a paltry 15 or 20 million.

And lastly, when Arsenal are the closest to being a very successful team since Xhaka arrived, and are back in the Champions League, WHY ON EARTH WOULD XHAKA WANT TO LEAVE!

So I say, once again, Xhaka will still be an important Arsenal player next season. Will anyone believe me this time, I wonder?