Why I believe that King Henry is wrong about Arsenal’s title credentials

Why Arsenal can beat Manchester City to the Premier League title by AA

You don’t need the wisdom of Aristotle to understand the reason why Thierry Henry is not convinced that Arsenal can beat Manchester City to the Premier League title, as stated in an article on JustArsenal previously.

The Citizens have won five of the last six League titles and with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, they have two of the best match-winners in the country, but they aren’t impeccable.

Despite winning five of their last six games, the defending champions have struggled to put teams away, with Haaland missing clear-cut chances and their defense looking more vulnerable than ever.

They conceded very early against a dismal Manchester United side and could only manage to score one goal in their victories over Brentford and Bournemouth, (and they were their only clean sheets in their last six matches) evidencing why they have been far from convincing.

In contrast, the way we have been dealing with teams at the moment is unmatched in the league, with Sheffield United being the latest victim of our ruthlessness, putting five goals past them inside 45 minutes.

Speaking to ESPN FC after our latest triumph, our former midfielder, Stewart Robson detailed why we are the best team in the league presently.

“ What they do so well is that they can play in tight areas when they are in the top area of the field, they are in around the box, they are even better than Manchester City in finding the right pass at the right time.”

“They make it look so easy, there is nothing clever about what they do, they just find the pass and if you watch them train before the game, when they have their warm-up, they play those little triangles on the corner of the penalty box, 20 minutes before they go out on the pitch, so it is something they work out all the time.”

“ Plus you have got Martinelli who can run like the wind down the left-hand side and you have got Saka who was brilliant and because Jorginho was playing, Declan Rice can make those forward runs. Havertz led the line much better than he had done before. I thought it was an outstanding performance, and at the moment I would say they are almost unplayable.”

With key players like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko returning from injury, there is no reason why Mikel Arteta’s side can’t continue with their recent form and beat Manchester City and Liverpool to the title.

When you also take a look at our fixtures for the remainder of the season, we have got a good chance of winning the league though we will need Manchester City and Liverpool to drop points (against each other this weekend?)

Besides our trip to the Etihad, there is no ground that we can’t get maximum points and our home fixtures are all winnable with only Aston Villa and Chelsea likely to be banana skins.

Manchester City also have a set of winnable fixtures but they face Liverpool next at Anfield where winning has been as rare as the hen’s teeth for them, and also have to visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a ground they haven’t won a Premier League game in a few years.

Conclusively, the foregoing is not to argue whether Manchester City are the favourites to win the Premier League, but to expose the fact that they are not indomitable as it were and we can beat them to the title.