Why I believe Trossard could be Arsenal’s secret weapon against Liverpool…

Could Leandro Trossard be Arsenal’s secret weapon against Liverpool when the Gunners travel to Merseyside to face the Reds at Anfield on Saturday? Why shouldn’t he be?

Now, Arsenal leads the Premier League standings with 39 points, one point ahead of Liverpool.

It is evident that Arsenal want to maintain their position at the top of the league, so they will aim for maximum points on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, will be forced to field the strongest starting eleven possible, with Leandro Trossard a player I hope makes his lineup.

Trosaard has a strong record against Liverpool at Anfield. “He has Liverpool’s number.” He’s a firework when he starts against them at Anfield. He scored a hat-trick against them for Brighton at Anfield last season, and he scored a goal when Liverpool drew 2-2 with Brighton at Anfield in the 2021–22 season. That being said, could Trossard be Arteta’s weapon against the Reds at Anfield?

Arsenal could benefit from him being an element of surprise for the Reds in that match. The Belgian has the potential to be that. With his success against the Reds, he will be confident and ready for this match.

So I believe that Mikel Arteta would be sensible to give him a starting role and see how he performs. I’m sure he would shine, given that he has already demonstrated his ability to score goals as well as create opportunities for teammates to score.

Trossard might start, and if that doesn’t impact the game as anticipated, Gabriel Martinelli could be brought in as a game changer.

Imagine Martinelli coming on as a substitute to face a fatigued Trent Alexander Arnold; Liverpool will be stunned.

Do you think this is the game for Trossard to shine?

Nigel Penworth

