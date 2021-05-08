Why I don’t want Arsenal to sack Mikel Arteta

Why I Don’t Want Arteta To Be Sacked by Dan
In my lifetime this is the most worried I have been about the club I love and if it will ever return to its former levels? So please understand that this is bigger than me saying ‘I told you so.’.
Last summer I was called negative for questioning peers who were predicting this squad were good enough to mount a title challenge.
When I pointed out that Stan Kroenke’s response to our worst start in decades was to slash the wage bill, I was accused of having an agenda.
When I factually pointed out we have gone backwards since Mr Wenger left, I got called names.
My loyalty was even questioned when I would challenge readers on arrogant statements that (before the Liverpool game) we were going to win every match in the run in.
I have read players be over-hyped, youngsters who haven’t achieved anything called great players, etc.
What you would have never heard me say or seen me write is that Mikel Arteta needs to be sacked.
I’ll challenge statements like ‘he’s tactically better then Arsene Wenger’. I’ll maintain he’s our manager because he was a cheap option, so happy to land such a high-profile vacancy he will accept limitations. Yet I have never called for the Spaniard to lose his job.
Just like I have never agreed that the greatest coach in our history should get pushed out.
I was harsher on Emery purely because I felt he had lost the dressing room.
Again this article is not about who is right or wrong. It’s about observing from afar.
About being so emotionally invested that you are able to read a person, not trust their motives and accept long term they will never change.
It’s like being introduced to your best friend’s partner who every few months seems to hurt your mate.
It’s not about your personal feelings towards that individual. You just want your buddy to be content and realising this person doesn’t not make him or her happy. You decide it won’t work, long before they split up.
The Kroenke Family first took proper power of Arsenal in 2008. Compare the squad then to now. Compare the brand of football.
Fabregas won a title with Chelsea (after we refused to trigger a buy-back clause from Barca), Van Persie went to Old Trafford to be a champion (after correctly disagreeing with the level of ambition in North London), Adebayor, Clichy, Touré, Nasri, Sagna all went to Man City who we became a feeder club for.
History will show that most of that money wasn’t reinvested, meaning we were no longer contenders for the bigger prizes.
At the time though, many (including myself) brought into the notion that once stadium debt was paid off, we could compete. To be fair that was a business model put in place long before the Kroenkes.
Arsenal wanting to be self-financed meant that once a year Mr Wenger had to raise funds while ensuring Champions League revenue.
The Frenchman’s love for the Gunners was manipulated. His employers played on his heart strings to keep him, but equally knew out of loyalty he take the bullets for them.
I predicted (and have been correct) that the day Mr Wenger left, we would realise how difficult it was to ‘only’ finish top 4 working for a man with zero ambition. Because even when we were so close and just needed to take that extra step, Stan Kroenke wouldn’t invest a single penny of his own money.
I remember being 5 points clear in January with Almunia in goal but our board refusing to spend 2 million on Schwarzer. It’s widely accepted that our stinginess cost us a Suarez and Higuaín.
We could have got Gary Cahill for 6 million but wouldn’t increase our bid from 3 million. That’s when we really needed a defender.
After we beat Villa in the Cup Final, and it felt like we had momentum but we only improved ourselves with Cech and no one else.
One of the biggest misconceptions within our fanbase was you either had to be passionately Wenger in or out. Like there couldn’t be a grey area.
When debating his qualities, I never insisted he was flawless or didn’t make mistakes. I just had zero faith in us getting anyone better so what was the point?
Were there younger coaches who could do better in 2018? Sure. Were we going to get them? No.
Luis Enrique and Allegri have stated they sat down for an interview and withdrew their application the moment they heard the transfer budget.
To me Wenger was the glue. Our worst-case scenario was at least we were looked after by someone who cared.
The likes of AFTV were so preoccupied by getting change, they didn’t ask ‘would that change be better.’ It wouldn’t make our owners any more ambitious. They will still prioritise value over quality (Ramsey). They will still let players run down contracts, slash the wage bill and only afford loans in January (Sanchez).
One of their best bit of business was this past New Year.
With us 10th, having zero creativity, they paid Ozil to leave and replaced him with a loan signing. Even worse they got the majority of fans thinking it was good!
So I sit here with deja vu.
For months, the Europe League was papering over the cracks. The moment we went out of Europe, the inquests would begin.
Should Arteta go?
It’s not even an issue to me because that would imply he’s responsible for our decline. He’s a rookie who’s been thrown in at the deep end. You get what you pay for. He’s a nice guy, his affection for the club is genuine. He certainly does not deserve the critics to be personal.
If I woke up and heard, he got sacked I couldn’t argue, with his record.
Yet here is all that would happen….
We get a new manager who would start well. The likes of AFTV would say how great he is.
Social media would get carried away over a new signing, even though they never heard of them.
He will play two good games and that will be enough to be labelled a great talent (he will be immune from criticism).
An academy graduate would play well in the League Cup forcing Gooners to claim we have the best youngsters in the world.
A fanbase would spend a year debating. One half saying how great our players are, the other pointing out our position in the table.
About December time, supporters will say get to January so we can get rid of ‘dead wood’.
When we get to January we will be told ‘we can only afford loans.’
In the background the wage bill will be slashed.
We will spend approx. net spend 50 -80 million. Manchester clubs and Chelsea will spend more.
Then, scared to admit we over-hyped average players, we will sack the manager and repeat the whole process.
It’s very rare that fans are wishing for a manager to leave and it not even close to being on the owners agenda. Maybe the Kroenke Family need Arteta to take some of the heat off them?
Unless the owners find a buyer ,or are serious about re-building the squad (and they haven’t in over a decade) then we may just as well keep Arteta.
Dan
Just get bielsa … his humiliation of spuds as well as energetic quality attacking football (with a worse squad of players than us) is what we need
Makes sense, it could also be a good reason to keep him. My reason is simpler though, I simply see him full of new ideas and he hasn’t got his own CF yet
Besides, if the trophiless Rodgers gets more than two years, then Arteta should’ve gotten time till December. It will also be cheaper to sack him at the end of 2021
The squad as it has been pointed out numerous times is good enough at least to finish 6th at their worst but no they are probably going to finish in the bottom half.
This one is not on Kroenke or players, this one is on our play pretend manager. He does not have what it takes to manage in the premier league. Had he managed the likes of Aston Villa relegation was guaranteed.
I have lost all respect of him even as a person after hearing he is blaming the great Arsene for the shambles we are in.
This rookie manager (is he even a manager?), who is not good enough, a poor man’s Pep who have no idea what he is doing, who was above average player but way below average coach, HAVE THE AUDACITY to blame Mr Wenger for his lack of managing talent?
That is very cheap.
Like you Dan my only worry is arteta is sacked and players like Xhaka Bellerin holding etc are given a clean slate again, when they have proven they are not good enough to take us to where we want to be(challenging top 4/compete for the title) Saying that I am not against arteta being replaced by ten haag or graham potter who would play attractive, attacking, high pressing football and would relish working with our talented youngsters.
I would hope say, if one of those suggested managers came in he would clear out those said players and integrate saliba mavropanos into the first team and play martinelli more often added to saka, smith rowe, Gabriel, Tierney, you have a healthy core of youngsters to work with. Leno, mat ryan(who I would sign permanently) auba, mari and elneny are the experienced group then we need to add to the squad. Recruiting players with the right profile is crucial.
Dan, if Arteta is retained and results continue on their current trend to the end of this season and into 2021/22, then expect a fan reaction when spectators are finally admitted to the Emirates. There will be a lot of pent up emotion.
If spectators had been allowed into football stadia, Arteta’s sycophantic relationship with the Kroenkes would not have saved him.
With what I am seeing arsenal doesn’t attract young fans and are in a sorry state my siblings no longer wear our Jersey and no young person wants to have anything to do with the club…
Let’s keep destroying this club and hope the brand name will keep making us relevant for ever.
Mate I stopped reading after the first two paragraphs, it was all I pointed this out, I reciveied negative comments, I, I, I…..no need to tell us your thoughts and actions of what happened in the past. Just state your thoughts, opinions with logical conclusions.
So you don’t like reading someone write their thoughts or actions so go to comments to write ……your thoughts and actions lol
I don’t’ think Arteta could have any complaints about getting the sack, but as I pointed out a couple of months ago, this is a strange season. Far more experienced managers, with way better squads, and far less off the field problems, have faired a lot worse.
Obviously we need to look inhouse at what WE need to change to improve, but it’s worth pointing out the struggles of others:
Klopp – Has had a far worse a season than Arteta by a country mile! His team were EPL champions, and champions of Europe only 2 seasons ago, yet Liverpool have been dreadful, including an horrific home run at one point. They might not even be in Europe next season. Probably the biggest fall from grace we’ve ever seen!
Mourinho – Massively experienced manager, and serial winner, who knows this league better than anyone, from 4 stints at 3 different clubs in the EPL. Yet, he also struggled very badly season, and Arteta even outperformed him in Europe…if you can believe that!
Ancelotti – Another hugely experienced manager, who has spent money, but isn’t pulling up any trees. Style of play is also very flat, not interesting.
Despite these three managers being above Arteta in the table, although not far above us (and Spurs have just lost yet again as I write this, to Leeds), one can certainly say they are performing worse than Arteta.
I am not saying Arteta shouldn’t be sacked because of this, and Spurs probably did the right thing sacking Mourinho (although the timing was terrible), I am just wondering how much this weird season has been a contributing factor?
Dan, what a brilliant write-up!!!
God bless your brain!
I have been so overwhelmed by a lot of negative comments that I don’t even know how to reply. But this fine article has done a lot of justice.
Look, it’s so painful we went out of EL the way we did and Arteta made stupid mistakes but like Jon has always said, we are where we are because of Kroenke.
Take Ole for example, despite having Pogba and the likes, he was still struggling until the addition of Bruno.
Do you honestly believe Ole is a top manager?
I would go back to what I always say, you are as good as the players available to you. Debruyne was injured but Gundogan stepped up, City already have Rodri to replace the outgoing Fernandinho. I love using City because the Arsenal board wants to be like City but wants to do it cheaply.
We all knew we needed an attacking midfielder but they signed only Partey,if they had shown more ambition, it would not be as bad as this. They are only interested in the bare minimum and that will get us nowhere.
Harsh criticism on Partey who is having a tough transition from Spain to England in a terrible season due to Covid. Also, he went from playing alongside Rodri, Koke and Saul to playing with Xhaka, Elneny and the hapless Ceballos but he is supposed to perform magic anyway.
This club, as stated in the article is known for not doing enough and being reactionary.
Having said all that, what if we fail to play in Europe for the first time in 25 years? So what? Are we the first top club to suffer that? Is it the end of the world?
Let’s stop this do or die childish way of supporting a club, we are not kids!
Let’s hope this would force the Kroenkes to invest well or sell the club.
It is very simple, we need QUALITY creative players and we are good
Arteta has his first pre-season this summer, let’s give him more time to change things, I believe he has learnt alot with this.
Very soon, the same media will praise Arsenal for sticking with Arteta.
Onwards and Upwards!
Whether the board sack arteta or not i would like to see the squad changed up as much as possible, especially players who have been here long enough to prove themselves but have fallen short of expectations
Out
Leno- if he wants to leave
Runnarson
Bellerin- 2 years left on contract/don’t renew
Holding – shouldn’t have renewed contract
Chambers – 2 years left on contract
Xhaka- 2 years left on contract/don’t renew
Kolasinac – 1 left on contract
Maitland niles
Torreira – 1 year on left contract
Guendouzi – 1 year left on contract
Nketiah- 1 year left on contract
Laca- 1 year left on contract
Willian
Cebollos
Odegaard
Luiz – don’t renew
Loan next season
Willock
Nelson
In
Onana gk
Atal rb
Duig lb
Bissouma dm
Locotelli cm
Buendia am/rw
Patson daka/Ivan toney/Andre silva st
If the board do decide to make a change then ten haag or graham potter would be good choices. No European football next season so a lot of time to coach the players to their style of play.