Why I still believe that Arsenal are on course to win the Premier League this season

There has been a lot of talk about Arsenal’s title hopes after the first 12 games of the season. Some believe they will win the league, while for those who doubt Arsenal will win the league, here are some reasons why I believe they will.

After careful recruitment last summer, adding Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya, and Jurrien Timber (who was unfortunately injured), they have a big-quality squad for this season. Arsenal has experienced its own injury issues, but they haven’t been hampered by them thanks to the better quality squad that Arteta has managed to assemble. Despite having nine injured players (at different times of the season), they have managed to win eight games, draw three, and only lose one.

Aside from having a strong squad (that might be enhanced further in the January transfer window), they have a quality coach, Mikel Arteta.

Arteta’s tactical prowess has been on display in many games ths season. Among other tactical moves, the inverted fullback role has been a hit. It has helped them outclass opponents and secure critical wins thanks to a calculated blend of attacking flair and defensive tenacity.

The Gunners cohesion and comprehension of the Spaniard’s vision indicate a team poised to compete for the top spot.

Also key players like Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice, and William Saliba reaching top form have boosted the club’s ambitions even more.

Players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli have yet to reach peak form this season, but I am sure they will soon, thereby paving the way for better days and a brilliant title run.

The Gunners have also demonstrated their ability to negotiate difficult opponents, such as winning against Manchester City and drawing with Spurs, Manchester United, and Chelsea, and not losing to their primary top six rivals, which emphasizes their title-winning potential.

I hope you can agree that the trajectory Arsenal has taken, as a result of strategic planning, skillful execution, and collective determination, sets them as proper contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The Gooners will be hoping that their title drought will be ended, which I am confident will happen.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…