Why I think Arsenal are set to win the League Cup this season

Why Arsenal could be 2025 League Cup Winners

Arsenal are within good intention of winning the 2025 League Cup after reaching the quarter-finals last night, following their round of 16 win over Preston North End.

Up at Deepdale in Lancanshire the Championship side were knocked down 3-0 with masterful ease.

Gabriel Jesus handed Arsenal the lead after 24 minutes tapping a half volley in from the right hand side of the box from a Gabriel Martinelli free kick.

Ethan Nwaneri performed wonders again in the competition after having already scored twice in the previous round against Bolton Wanderers. The youngster reached the far side of the Preston North End goal with his curling shot from the edge of the 25-yard box (33’) in a stunning display of attacking heroics.

Just before the hour mark Kai Havertz popped in the third and final strike of the encounter, heading in Jakub Kiwior’s cross from only a handful of yards out into the bottom corner of goal.

After the match Mikel Arteta spoke about how Nwaneri is in charge of his rapid rise at Arsenal going forward into the future.

An upbeat Spaniard commented he can “dictate how fast” he becomes involved with the first team squad after making a name for himself again in the League Cup.

Arsenal have been drawn against Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals at home on Tuesday the 17th December which they should surely win landing themselves in the semi-finals.

This could be The Gunners season when at last we seal a piece of silverware after five campaigns without claiming a major trophy (apart from the 2023 Community Shield which fans don’t count), since the 2020 FA Cup 2-1 triumph over Chelsea.

The top five or six whatever you like to call them certainly aren’t cutting the mustard in the League Cup so far…

Manchester City were knocked out last night by Spurs 2-1 with lack of man power with apparently only 13 players available in their squad, due to a number of injuries.

Tottenham have got to play Manchester United in the quarter-finals which means that there will be automatically one less top side come the semi-finals.

On top of that Chelsea was beaten 2-0 at St James Park versus Newcastle yesterday on Tyneside.

Liverpool just about stopped Brighton 3-2 away from home, looking far from their normal selves.

If anything Arsenal have looked like one of the most convincing sides in the League Cup as we speak. Especially with Nwaneri looking determined to score in every round.

Only half the sides in the quarter finals are big clubs, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United, maybe Newcastle depending on if you’re going by the past couple of years when they’ve been up there. The point is the Gunners need to make the most of the occasion tackling Crystal Palace at all costs to be only one round away from the final and potentially silverware!

The North Londoner’s haven’t lifted the League Cup since pulling down Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Wembley over 30 years ago in 1993.

It may not be the most attractive major honour in club football but we haven’t won it in over three decades and we should make the most of the opportunity this season to claim it, once and for all.

Liam Harding

