Why I believe that Gabriel Jesus will be leaving Arsenal this summer

Yesterday rumours started to circulate that Arsenal were open to letting Gabriel Jesus go in the summer if the right price was to come in. Of course, this is very early and anything can happen in football, especially when it comes to transfers, but it does leave us to question whether Jesus will be a right fit for this Arsenal squad next season. Here’s my two cents on it.

It’s no secret that Arsenal is going to be looking for a striker in the summer and after this season and the injury struggles that Gabriel Jesus has faced, it leaves questions as to if it’s worth keeping him around next season or not. Jesus has played only 24 games in the Premier League this season and has missed a huge chunk of games when we’ve needed him most. Although we’ve managed to survive and thrive without him, it has made things difficult attacking wise.

Missing so many games is always going to be a problem, it’s not just bad because they’re not available but it also takes a lot of strain on the players mental health and physical well-being. Also it naturally makes it harder to get back into the swing of things and back to your best form. Without Jesus this season it’s been hard and if it wasn’t for some players stepping up, it could have easily derailed our season.

Personally, I love Jesus, I think he’s a great player, with a lot of experience and passion towards the game. When he’s at his best, he’s incredible, but the injuries make it hard for me to want to keep him. As a person, I think he’s great, but when you’re missing such a massive chunk of the season and this seems to be consistently happening, it leads you to get frustrated with the player and for a squad like Arsenal, we need consistency.

He has a contract till 2027, which is obviously a long time and might be a bit of a struggle to sell on because of his injury record, but I do think it’s the smartest option going forward. Kai Havertz has proved he’s more than good enough to play as a striker and even Trossard has stepped in when needed, I think if Arsenal are going to bring in another top-class striker, Jesus will have to go.

I could see Jesus staying and not being number one choice and just being that experienced striker who can teach and use his experience to teach the younger players, but I don’t think Jesus will want to sit on the bench at all and think it’s likely he will leave in the summer.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae