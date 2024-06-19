Why I think Xavi Simons would be the perfect addition to Arsenal

Xavi Simons is a name we’ve been hearing for years, and it is great to hear that Arsenal have been having talks on bringing him to the Emirates. The young talented Dutch player burst onto the scene as a young lad when he signed for Barcelona’s youth project in 2010, and has ever since had all eyes on his as his was described as a “prodigy” and has since shone everywhere he’s gone.

In 2019 Simons moved to Paris Saint Germain where he signed a three year contract with the French club and had some good performances for them over the next few years before he joined PSV on a five-year contract in 2022, but PSG had managed to negotiate a buy back clause in the young wingers contract and it only took a year for him to return to PSG before being sent out on loan to RB Leipzig, where he has continued to shine for the past season where the 21-year-old netted 8 goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga.

Simons, although young, has been highly regarded for years and as we approach the new season, his name has started to come up and be suggested for Arsenal next season. Personally, I think he would be a great addition to this Arsenal squad.

Simons primarily plays on the left wing, so it does leave questions as to where Trossard and Martinelli would get minutes if we were to buy or loan him, but in my opinion, Simons is a class above both. Working under a manager like Arteta and his back staff would only help the young lad thrive. He’s very fast and skilful, taking the ball around defenders with his quick feet and is a very selfless player.

He has great composure on the ball and likes to dribble through his opposition, making it hard to catch up to his pace. He picks great through balls and picks out passes that a lot of other players wouldn’t see by reading the game. He’s never afraid to take a shot from distance and likes to gamble on himself and his own abilities to get the ball forward. Although he’s primarily an attacker, Simons is very good at getting back and defending when needed and times his tackles very well.

He is a big target for opposition players as they know how good he can be and is often fouled because of this. He reminds me a bit of a young Cristiano Ronaldo, running down the wing with pace and skill and it infuriates opponents, kind of kind what Saka does.

Of course, he won’t be an easy player to sign and will cost a lot of money, he’s on pretty good wages also at the moment so that would also have to be taken into consideration, but if we do get the chance to sign him, I think we should go all out. Many other clubs are looking at him at the moment, but I think we could easily convince him that Arsenal is the place to be and grow for a young player in the Premier League.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

