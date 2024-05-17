Why is Arsenal letting Arthur Okonkwo leave despite his fine form at Wrexham?

Arthur Okonkwo is reportedly set to leave Arsenal as a free agent despite his heroics in goal for Wrexham in League Two.

He joined them on loan this season as he searched for game time. After helping them win promotion to League One, he emerged from this season on the League Two Team of the Season.

Arsenal was impressed with the way he performed and several clubs have been showing interest in his signature.

This should make the Gunners keep the 22-year-old and give him a chance on their first team.

However, a report in The Sun claims Okonkwo will leave the Emirates as a free agent at the end of this season.

The report claims Arsenal will not keep him, which is baffling because Aaron Ramsdale’s future remains uncertain.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Ramsdale almost certainly leaving Okonkwo has earned the right to become our second choice.

The level of the competition in League Two is different from the Premier League, but he is still young and will develop further.

However, it would probably be best for him to leave and begin his career afresh at another club that trusts him with their number one spot.

