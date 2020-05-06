Why is Arsenal not considering a move for Chelsea forward, not Willian?

Arsenal has been linked with a number of interesting and high-profile targets ahead of the next transfer window.

The Gunners will reportedly target just free agents as they have limited resources to complete for major transfers.

We have been linked with a move for top free agents like Willian and Edinson Cavani, however, one player who hasn’t been linked with a move to the Emirates is Chelsea’s Pedro.

The Spaniard will also be a free agent in the summer as his Chelsea deal won’t be renewed and a number of teams have been linked with a move for him.

If truly, we won’t have so much money to spend in the summer, I reckon that we should consider a move for Pedro.

The Spaniard isn’t getting any younger, but I think that we will still be getting good value if we sign him.

At the moment, we don’t just need new talent, we also need all the experience that we can get in our dressing room and Pedro is one of the most experienced free agents that we can sign.

He has won numerous trophies with Barcelona, Chelsea and the Spanish national team in the past and his experience added to that of David Luiz and a few other players can help boost the morale in our dressing room next season.

The Gunners don’t have to give him a long-term deal, but he is experienced in the Premier League and a serial winner and that could prove invaluable.

An article from Ime