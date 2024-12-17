Why is Arsenal not considering cutting Raheem Sterling’s loan spell short next month?

Raheem Sterling’s brief stint at Arsenal has been underwhelming, and it may be time for the Gunners to reconsider keeping him beyond this season. Sterling joined Arsenal on the final day of the previous transfer window, with Mikel Arteta hoping to add experience to a squad that was pushing for top honours. Chelsea had declared him surplus to requirements as their new manager wanted to reshape the team, and Arteta believed that Sterling still had the quality to make an impact at the Emirates. This was despite previous issues with high-profile signings like Willian and David Luiz, which could have served as a cautionary tale for the Gunners’ manager.

Having worked with Sterling at Manchester City, Arteta was familiar with the player’s strengths and believed that the English winger could bring valuable experience to the team. However, Sterling’s time at Arsenal has been far from successful. Despite his reputation and the hope that he could make an immediate impact, he has failed to find his rhythm and has not delivered the kind of performances expected from a player of his calibre.

Sterling’s lack of impact on the pitch has raised questions about his future at the club. According to Standard Sport, Arsenal currently has no plans to cut short his loan spell, and it seems likely that he will remain with the team until the end of the season. However, given his struggles, many fans would not be surprised if the club opts to part ways with the winger next month.

Arsenal invested in Sterling with the hope of bolstering their squad, but if he continues to underperform, it may be in the best interest of both player and club to seek a fresh start. The Gunners could look to strengthen further in January and might choose to focus their efforts elsewhere, especially if Sterling’s form does not improve.

