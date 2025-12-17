Why is Arsenal not in the running for experienced defender?

Thiago Silva has ended his contract with Fluminense and will be available as a free agent at the end of the current Brazilian season. The defender is 41, yet he remains one of the finest players the game has produced and continues to demonstrate a level of quality that defies his age. His longevity and consistency suggest that he can still contribute meaningfully at the highest level of football.

Silva has performed at an elite standard for several seasons, and there were expectations that his return to Brazil might signal a decline. However, that has not been the case. He has continued to show his class, including strong displays against top European opposition during the Club World Cup, underlining that his understanding of the game and defensive intelligence remain exceptional.

Arsenal’s Defensive Needs

From Arsenal’s perspective, Silva represents the type of experienced profile that could strengthen a squad aiming to compete for major honours. As the club looks to win the league and challenge in multiple competitions, adding a defender of his calibre could provide both immediate cover and valuable leadership. His presence would offer an experienced voice in the dressing room, something that can be crucial during high-pressure moments across a demanding season.

It is therefore notable that Arsenal have not yet been strongly linked with a move for him. Silva’s ability to cover for defensive absentees and potentially compete for a starting role makes him an intriguing option, particularly on a free transfer. His professionalism and winning mentality could complement a squad that continues to develop and mature.

Return to Europe Considered

According to Globo, Silva is now focused on a return to Europe, motivated by a desire to be closer to his family. This development could open the door for clubs in the Premier League to consider a move, with Arsenal among those who could benefit from his availability. The prospect of returning to European football appears to align with his personal priorities while still allowing him to compete at a high level.

Silva’s situation presents an interesting opportunity. His experience, proven quality, and continued physical capability suggest he could still make a meaningful impact, raising questions about whether Arsenal should consider acting while he remains available on a free transfer.