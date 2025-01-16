Why is Arsenal signing another midfielder when we all know we need a striker?

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a move for Martin Zubimendi, aiming to secure the first option to sign him in the summer.

The Euro 2024 winner is considered one of the finest midfielders in Europe, and the Gunners had expressed interest in signing both him and Mikel Merino last summer. However, they lacked the resources to pull off a double swoop, leaving Liverpool as the frontrunners to secure his signature.

The Reds were reportedly willing to activate Zubimendi’s release clause, but he ultimately decided against the move, opting to remain at Real Sociedad despite their strong interest.

Arsenal are now hopeful of beating Liverpool, as well as Barcelona and other potential suitors, to his signature in the next transfer window.

This news will undoubtedly excite some Arsenal supporters, as Zubimendi is undeniably a quality player. However, it does raise the question of whether signing him should be Arsenal’s priority at the moment.

Since last season, it has been evident that Arsenal are deficient in attack and requires a new striker to enhance their squad. The Gunners have dropped points in matches due to their inability to convert the chances they create, yet their focus appears to be on strengthening the midfield instead of addressing their glaring need up front.

In their FA Cup game against Manchester United, Arsenal created several clean chances that a top striker would have converted, but Kai Havertz failed to take them.

It was a match that demonstrated the futility of creating opportunities without having a reliable player to finish them. This further highlights the urgent need for Arsenal to prioritise signing a proven goalscorer during this transfer window, yet the club seems more focused on improving their midfield instead.

The absence of a quality striker has undoubtedly been a key factor in Arsenal’s inability to climb to the top of the Premier League table. It has been a costly oversight, and it would be unfathomable if this transfer window were to close without Arsenal adding a new striker to their squad.

Martin Zubimendi is an excellent midfielder, and securing him ahead of their rivals is undoubtedly a smart move for the future. However, the Spaniard’s arrival can wait until the summer. Strengthening positions that will not immediately impact the squad’s performance seems imprudent when the team is in desperate need of reinforcements in attack.

With Gabriel Jesus now sidelined due to injury, expectations for this campaign have already dimmed among many fans. Unless Arsenal act decisively and bring in a new striker this month, their title hopes could be all but extinguished well before March.