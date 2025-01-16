Why is Arsenal signing another midfielder when we all know we need a striker?

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a move for Martin Zubimendi, aiming to secure the first option to sign him in the summer.
The Euro 2024 winner is considered one of the finest midfielders in Europe, and the Gunners had expressed interest in signing both him and Mikel Merino last summer. However, they lacked the resources to pull off a double swoop, leaving Liverpool as the frontrunners to secure his signature.
The Reds were reportedly willing to activate Zubimendi’s release clause, but he ultimately decided against the move, opting to remain at Real Sociedad despite their strong interest.
Arsenal are now hopeful of beating Liverpool, as well as Barcelona and other potential suitors, to his signature in the next transfer window.
This news will undoubtedly excite some Arsenal supporters, as Zubimendi is undeniably a quality player. However, it does raise the question of whether signing him should be Arsenal’s priority at the moment.
Since last season, it has been evident that Arsenal are deficient in attack and requires a new striker to enhance their squad. The Gunners have dropped points in matches due to their inability to convert the chances they create, yet their focus appears to be on strengthening the midfield instead of addressing their glaring need up front.
In their FA Cup game against Manchester United, Arsenal created several clean chances that a top striker would have converted, but Kai Havertz failed to take them.
It was a match that demonstrated the futility of creating opportunities without having a reliable player to finish them. This further highlights the urgent need for Arsenal to prioritise signing a proven goalscorer during this transfer window, yet the club seems more focused on improving their midfield instead.
The absence of a quality striker has undoubtedly been a key factor in Arsenal’s inability to climb to the top of the Premier League table. It has been a costly oversight, and it would be unfathomable if this transfer window were to close without Arsenal adding a new striker to their squad.
Martin Zubimendi is an excellent midfielder, and securing him ahead of their rivals is undoubtedly a smart move for the future. However, the Spaniard’s arrival can wait until the summer. Strengthening positions that will not immediately impact the squad’s performance seems imprudent when the team is in desperate need of reinforcements in attack.
With Gabriel Jesus now sidelined due to injury, expectations for this campaign have already dimmed among many fans. Unless Arsenal act decisively and bring in a new striker this month, their title hopes could be all but extinguished well before March.
The reason is, with Edu gone, Arteta has all the power at the club.
And all he’s doing is signing clones of himself and turning Arsenal into a Sociedad tribute act.
Mikel Merino could basically pass off as his brother.
Zubimendi is a modern younger version of what Arteta was.
Even David Raya is a goalkeeper version of Arteta.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the next signing is Mikel Oyarzabal 😂
He is rebuilding the squad in his image, quite literally.
The man has an ego so huge he cannot see beyond his nose…
AFC formally known as Arsenal Football Club has metamorphosed into Arteta Football Club!
“in the next transfer window”.
It’s not an issue; we need Zubimendi regardless of our goal score requirements, and he’ll be our quality replacement for the outgoing Partey/Jorgiho, so hopefully, the immediate concerns will be addressed now or in the “next transfer window.”
TBH, I can’t see much more than a loan player right now.
What we need right now is a top striker; you do not get them on loan.
The rumors are that they are negotiating to get Giokeres. He got a release clause in his contract.
That’ll be the next window then!
People just love to complain. There are a coupe of weeks left in the window. We can be confident that they are trying to bring in some kind of attacker. If they can’t find a player that is part of the coming summer plans, a player they really want to sign, they might try to take someone on a loan deal. Be patient!
Mats,
You mean like we have been in the last three seasons.🙄🤦♂️😣
Actually its close to twenty seasons.
Yes Zubimendi is technically gifted but we also need to give minutes to other talented academy players like Josh Nichols,Ayden Heaven,Oyedegi and Ismeal Kabia to create the squad depth we need right now, we have to start giving them playing time instead of playing our senior players like partey out of position and spending big on players who can’t create an immediate impact.
We have been working on the Zubimendi deal for at least a year and has suddenly come to fruition. He is a player we need as Jorginho and Partey are on their thirties and slowing down. It is just a shame we cannot get home right now.
We have also been looking at strikers like Sesko. It is not a matter of priorities but one opportunity opening up and we would be mad to turn it down just because others are not happening right now.