Why is Arsenal’s inexperience not being talked about enough?

Arsenal’s injury problems have been front-page news all season, leaving many to wonder whether their struggles are compounded by the inexperience of their squad. According to Transfermarkt, the Gunners remain one of the youngest teams in the league, with an average age of 25.7. This makes them the eighth youngest team in the Premier League. However, despite their youthful squad, Arsenal has been the best-performing team among those at the top of the average age chart, which highlights their potential despite their lack of experience.

For context, Liverpool’s average age is 26.6, placing them 15th in terms of youthfulness. This means they are a significantly more experienced team compared to Arsenal, and that experience has played a role in their ability to manage the demands of the league. While youth can bring energy and excitement to a team, it is often experience that allows clubs to navigate the pressures of a long season and challenge for major honours, such as the league title.

Arsenal’s injury crisis has certainly been a major factor in their struggles this season, and it has been something that has hindered their progress in ways that Liverpool has not experienced. However, another key reason Arsenal may have struggled to secure the league title in recent years could be their youthfulness. Inexperienced players often lack the consistency and composure required to win crucial games and push through challenging situations, and this has been evident at times in Arsenal’s performances.

Myles Lewis-Skelly
Looking ahead to the summer, it is expected that Arsenal will make some key signings to strengthen their squad. However, it might be time for the club to consider adding players who bring more experience to the table. The team could benefit from players who have succeeded at other clubs, bringing with them the wisdom and tactical awareness that comes from years of competing at the highest level.

Bringing in more experienced players could help bridge the gap between Arsenal and the top spot in the Premier League, as well as in other important competitions. While the Gunners have shown plenty of promise, they will need more than just youthful enthusiasm to break into the upper echelons of English and European football. By addressing their need for experience, Arsenal could find themselves in a much stronger position to challenge for major titles, which is ultimately what the club and its supporters desire.

  1. 8th youngest is literally average, mid-table. So no, we are not particularly inexperienced team.

    MLS and Nwaneri didnt start the seasonwith expectations of playing as much as they have, and thats a fact. They were picked largely because of injuries.

  2. Inexperience has nothing to do with our current plight which is down to a lack of quality attackers and the clearly imbalanced nature of our squad.Accountability rests predominately with one man, and in my opinion, he is not the major shareholder.

  3. Nothing like inexperience, it is all about the crop of players you have so that they also become experienced because the ones we see as experienced they also once inexperienced but took the chances at the big stages that is what our young gunners should do to make a statement of their own

