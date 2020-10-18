Why is Aubameyang out wide and not scoring?

Aubameyang’s lack of passion is worrying. by Shenel

I know I had previously written an article to say that since he signed his contract he has rather dipped in form, but my opinion still has not changed especially not after the performance he showed against Manchester City.

Whatever has changed with regards to our skipper, I hope it is quickly rectified because it seems when he is not on his game most of the team, if not all of the boys are affected by it. When Aubameyang is on his game the whole team clicks, but against City the lack of quality really shone through from everyone.

Many of the chances in the game actually fell to young Bukayo Saka. Aubameyang for me hardly got a mention, he was unable to make his runs behind the defence, he hardly created any goal scoring opportunities, and yes there will be games where he will struggle, but he will need to find some points in those kind of games to stamp down his authority and produce.

There were times where he would float into the centre which is when the game opened up and some chances came through, but for me with Aubameyang starting out wide, it just does not work. He was putting crosses into the box that he should be finishing – not setting up.

Something was clearly off with the whole team barring a few glimpses against City, but whatever it is Arteta needs to sort it out and sort it out quickly!

And Aubameyang whether he is tired, is carrying an injuring of some sort or if it is a mental issue, whatever it is it needs to be addressed, as we need the whole team to click and perform, not just some, because if the whole team is off then we will struggle this season after a strongish start.

Despite the attitude and the “high” spirit in the team, the performances of some of our players needs to be addressed. And Arteta needs to make it clear that if they perform below par, they will be dropped for the next game, because right now each player in that team seems to start whether they do well or not.

If he makes it clear they are not guaranteed starters, then maybe only then will we see players step up for every single game! Aubameyang included! Gooners?

Shenel Osman