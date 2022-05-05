Why is everyone criticizing Arsenal for celebrating? Footballers are human too…

Why are Arsenal always blasted for celebrating wins!!
Players these days just cannot seem to catch a break.
If they do not celebrate each and every win in some way, some are criticised, but if they do, they are equally criticised!
Are they not human? Of course they are!
Football for some of these players is their life and some of their passions, these players go out each day and train and step out on to the pitch with the aims and wants of winning. To walk away knowing they have done something successful and that their hard work has paid off, albeit for that one game.
But more recently after we have had a few wins over the likes of Wolves and Aston Villa, the players have been pulled up on their celebrations saying it is as if “they’d won the premier league.”
Now I understand that sometimes they can overdo the celebrations and that this can come to bite them later on, however these players, or most of them, work hard everyday and surely deserve to celebrate each and every win. If they cannot celebrate then why do they do what they do?
It is like a “normal” person achieving something great at work and being successful, do they not deserve to celebrate as and when they want, of course they do..
So why do people feel the need to criticise I never will know, but then I guess there are good and bad words said from people on the outside, even those that have no experience in the game, yet like to act like they do. Although the criticism doesn’t just come from people outside of the game, we have been criticised a number of times by ex-players and pundits.
I do however think our players deserve to celebrate the wins. Why shouldn’t they I mean us fans have a smile or two on our faces after wins, especially those big derby ones. And some fans celebrate long into the night in the pub so these players deserve to do whatever they want as long as they recover in time and do not over do it too much.
Of course, I do not agree when they overdo it but they are humans and they have a right to express their feelings just like anyone, and if that means playing well, winning games and then celebrating, then we should welcome that. As long as they remain serious and get the job done when they need to!
Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
I think you are allowed to celebrate, especially when these games come down to a few marginal opportunities. Which is probably what tends to irk the neutrals,who see a game without our emotional attachment. What they see is probably an ordinary performance where the football gods have favoured Arsenal and are wondering what all the fuss is about. As someone with a long-term emotional attachment to this club, I find myself somewhere in the middle, excited by the prospects of Champions League football but extremely cautious regarding the quality of the squad, manager and long term prospects.
I do think the celebrations are over the top and lets wait to celebrate something other than a win. Its great to see the players celebrate but a little embarrassing at the level of celebration for what amounts to 3 points. While i dont think we need to be so over zealous yet, i do think an over the top celebration is well expected if we actually finish 4th. Not because it is something we have reached but hopefully something we have started. On the other hand all these celebrations will look silly if we dont finish 4th. Lets celebrate a win with a bit of professionalism, then go mad when we achieve our targets.
I promise to sit in my seat and politely clap if/when we score a goal on Sunday.
After all, heaven forbid that I allow my love for The Arsenal to be judged excessive in any way, shape or form.
Mind you, seeing a 76 year old, slightly overweight, grey haired man jumping up and down and giving high fives with anyone round him, might constitute bad taste and could even scar some people for life!!!! 🧙♂️🧙♂️👀
It is said that a team that celebrates together wins together.
An individual has the ability to, consciously or unconsciously, impact the people around them through verbal and none verbal cues.
Put simply, this means that we take on the emotions of people around us, and in turn influence how they feel.
So when tem members are happy , confident and focused, they are more inclined to feel positively and perform better.
I believe they should celebrate the wins because it shows that every single game is if importance. Additionally, football goes way beyond the pitch, they are people who travel week in week out to support the team, so if us even travel from other parts of the world to see them play. Every time they play the have an impact in some person in some way.
Keep celebrating guys, down let the hate media keep us down. When ever we doing well, people still want to find ways of spilling negative vibes about us. Keep going Gooners
The Gunners celebrated the victories excessively, because Arsenal haven’t been qualified for the Champions League since 2015/2016 season. It was six years ago and getting a CL ticket will be a big achievement for those young players, since the more decorated players like Giroud, Ozil, Sanchez and Aubameyang couldn’t do it at Arsenal
The players’ excitement/ enthusiasm show that Arsenal, Arteta and the staffs have successfully instilled the fighting spirit back into the club. We mostly rely on young players now, so extra motivation and boost are required to keep them excited