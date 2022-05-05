Why is everyone criticizing Arsenal for celebrating? Footballers are human too…

Why are Arsenal always blasted for celebrating wins!!

Players these days just cannot seem to catch a break.

If they do not celebrate each and every win in some way, some are criticised, but if they do, they are equally criticised!

Are they not human? Of course they are!

Football for some of these players is their life and some of their passions, these players go out each day and train and step out on to the pitch with the aims and wants of winning. To walk away knowing they have done something successful and that their hard work has paid off, albeit for that one game.

But more recently after we have had a few wins over the likes of Wolves and Aston Villa, the players have been pulled up on their celebrations saying it is as if “they’d won the premier league.”

Now I understand that sometimes they can overdo the celebrations and that this can come to bite them later on, however these players, or most of them, work hard everyday and surely deserve to celebrate each and every win. If they cannot celebrate then why do they do what they do?

It is like a “normal” person achieving something great at work and being successful, do they not deserve to celebrate as and when they want, of course they do..

So why do people feel the need to criticise I never will know, but then I guess there are good and bad words said from people on the outside, even those that have no experience in the game, yet like to act like they do. Although the criticism doesn’t just come from people outside of the game, we have been criticised a number of times by ex-players and pundits.

I do however think our players deserve to celebrate the wins. Why shouldn’t they I mean us fans have a smile or two on our faces after wins, especially those big derby ones. And some fans celebrate long into the night in the pub so these players deserve to do whatever they want as long as they recover in time and do not over do it too much.

Of course, I do not agree when they overdo it but they are humans and they have a right to express their feelings just like anyone, and if that means playing well, winning games and then celebrating, then we should welcome that. As long as they remain serious and get the job done when they need to!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_