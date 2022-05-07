“Why is he getting this now?” Piers Morgan reacts to Arteta’s new deal

Piers Morgan has reacted to Arsenal’s decision to give Mikel Arteta a new contract, and he questioned the reason behind the decision.

The Spaniard has turned the Gunners into a very competitive team, and they could secure a return to the Champions League at the end of this campaign.

Most fans have been impressed by the work he has done at the club so far, but Morgan is arguably his biggest critic.

The English TV host doesn’t think the former midfielder is the right man for the job and constantly asks for the club to axe him.

Instead, the Gunners have extended the Spaniard’s stay, and Morgan is unimpressed.

In reaction to the news, he tweeted: “WHAT? Maybe wait until he achieves something? Why is he getting this now?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morgan has chosen a side to stay, and he would probably never be a supporter of Arteta.

The club has done very well to ignore him and support its manager so far, and it is just the right way to go about it.

Hopefully, they will keep getting better under him and secure a trophy by the end of next season.

Even if Morgan will not support Arteta, the Spaniard can shut him up with some outstanding achievements at the helm.

