Why is no-one suggesting Thomas Partey as Arsenal captain?

Is Partey Ripe to be Arsenal captain for next season? by Abuchi

Arsenal are not currently blessed with many world class experienced players. Even though Arsenal is now working on forming a strong team to play next season’s campaigns which might include the Champions league. The current captain Alexander Lacazette might be leaving on contract expiry this summer, and the armband needs a successor.

There are many huge characters in the dressing room who we can all argue that few of them have what it takes to captain Arsenal.

Players like Xhaka, Odegaard, White, Gabriel, Ramsdale and Tierney have been tipped to be Arsenal captain for next season by some of our fans, but to my surprise overy few have been talking about Partey as our potential captain.

As we have seen on a few occasions against the best teams, the pressure could be too much for the young guns and adding the captain’s burden to any of those young players could be a step just too much at their current stage of development. Partey has been performing great and even against the best teams he has bossed the midfield and never hidden. He is also at the right age and experience to handle such pressure.

Thomas Partey has been excellent for Arsenal this season and is certainly Mikel Arteta’s best central midfielder. It could also be argued that he is in the bracket for the best central midfielders in Europe. This is proven by the fact that the Ghanaian has the third-best dribble success rate in Europe’s top five leagues this season. Only Marco Verratti and Frankie De Jong have scored higher than Partey in that category.

Partey delivers his promises. Speaking after the defeat to Manchester United, he said: “The team is improving, each and every one is doing our best. For me, I have to keep on doing my best, keep trying, keep improving, try to come back to my best, because the team needs me, the team needs us”. Since then, his excellent work in the midfield is seen every match day.

He is an important piece in Arsenal’s win puzzle. His absence was clear in January when he went to play at the African Cup of Nations, as the Gunners failed to win a single game during the month he was absent.

The Ghanaian is more experienced than most of his teammates. The 28 year old is older compared to most of the young talents who certainly will be looking up to him for guidance. The defensive midfielder plays a strategic central point in the field that can help him guide every player on the pitch.

He gets my vote for captain. Who agrees?



Abuchi

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…