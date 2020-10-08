Why is Sokratis still an Arsenal player?

It could be said that Arsenal have done some pretty decent business regarding incomings at the club, but one question I have asked myself this morning is why was it so hard to get rid of Sokratis over the transfer window?

He is clearly not a player that is in Arteta’s plans, as his last appearance came in a cameo role for around four/five minutes, to help us shut up shop in the FA Cup final against Chelsea. (Correct me if I am wrong Gooners, but I am sure that is the last time we saw him, given our decent performances and ability to defend I don’t think we saw him any other time, or I would have remembered it.)

If any of our defenders were going to be sold this transfer window, I was sure that Sokratis was going to be one of them. Considering reports suggesting that this was going to be the case and given that he managed to get himself back nice and fit before the close of the of the window I am disappointed that he has not left.

It would have been another save of wages, and even getting £10m for him would help towards our finances, every little helps of course. I am sure he is not in Arteta’s plans, so why have we struggled to get rid of him? Will he use him as a backup? I doubt it because I am sure other players will get in front of him.

The only thing he would be good for is if god forbid we have such a bad injury crisis in that department that he is the last resort, but my hopes are high that that doesn’t happen and moving forward I hope as we haven’t managed to offload him in this window, then come January he should be the first one on the list to be out the door. Gooners?

Shenel Osman