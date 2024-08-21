Why is Trossard (Arsenal’s best finisher) consistently starting on the bench?

Trossard’s impact since his debut was unexpected but needed.

Having fallen out favour at Brighton due to disciplinary Issues in the Early stages of the 2022/23 campaign Arsenal made a move for the Belgian in the winter window of that campaign. Most gooners will remember that he was a player who we had longstanding interest in even before he joined Brighton from Anderlecht and in January 2023 we finally got our man. He hit the ground running with his first goal for the club in a one all draw with Brentford that season (most of us still remember that abysmal VAR call) going on to contribute 30 G/A in 69 games for the club, pretty commendable given he’s never really nailed a starting berth for long periods throughout his Arsenal career so far.

Trossard often gets labelled as the best finisher at the club, which I think is well justified given how well he finishes off goal scoring opportunities. Just looking at some of the goals he scored last season, like Palace at home, Everton away and Bayern in the UCL then we can clearly see why he’s often called the best finisher.

He has an array of finishing techniques in his locker that I really love. along with him being a very good finisher he also has the nimble footwork and close control to maneuver in tight spaces, which I think is a great asset against teams that will sit a little bit deeper and compact the box, this is particularly why I think he was preferred to Martinelli in most games at the end of last season. In fact I was very surprised when Trossard was only brought on for the last ten minutes (after Saka went off injured) in our opening game against Wolves.

Given concerns about his age (like Merino currently) and disciplinary Issues, then him having such an impact like this was mostly unexpected, after all he wasn’t the first choice we wanted to sign that winter, but only made the move when we were beaten to the Mudryk deal by Chelsea. However, he has proven to be a shrewd piece of business by us so far.

Having had such an impressive campaign last season, do you think he should be starting more games this season? Or do you think that Arteta only considers him to be a supersub?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…