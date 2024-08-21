Why is Trossard (Arsenal’s best finisher) consistently starting on the bench?

Trossard’s impact since his debut was unexpected but needed.
Having fallen out favour at Brighton due to disciplinary Issues in the Early stages of the 2022/23 campaign Arsenal made a move for the Belgian in the winter window of that campaign. Most gooners will remember that he was a player who we had longstanding interest in even before he joined Brighton from Anderlecht and in January 2023 we finally got our man. He hit the ground running with his first goal for the club in a one all draw with Brentford that season (most of us still remember that abysmal VAR call) going on to contribute 30 G/A in 69 games for the club, pretty commendable given he’s never really nailed a starting berth for long periods throughout his Arsenal career so far.
Trossard often gets labelled as the best finisher at the club, which I think is well justified given how well he finishes off goal scoring opportunities. Just looking at some of the goals he scored last season, like Palace at home, Everton away and Bayern in the UCL then we can clearly see why he’s often called the best finisher.
He has an array of finishing techniques in his locker that I really love. along with him being a very good finisher he also has the nimble footwork and close control to maneuver in tight spaces, which I think is a great asset against teams that will sit a little bit deeper and compact the box, this is particularly why I think he was preferred to Martinelli in most games at the end of last season. In fact I was very surprised when Trossard was only brought on for the last ten minutes (after Saka went off injured) in our opening game against Wolves.
Given concerns about his age (like Merino currently) and disciplinary Issues, then him having such an impact like this was mostly unexpected, after all he wasn’t the first choice we wanted to sign that winter, but only made the move when we were beaten to the Mudryk deal by Chelsea. However, he has proven to be a shrewd piece of business by us so far.
Having had such an impressive campaign last season, do you think he should be starting more games this season? Or do you think that Arteta only considers him to be a supersub?
KENNETH BENJAMIN
Trossard has a good conection with Havertz, so it’s surprising that Martinelli, who’s better suited to playing with Jesus, gets ahead of him in starting games. There must be a method to it though, as we’re winning & scoring loads of goals, so keep it up.
for reasons I don’t understand Trossard doesn’t seem as effective when he starts, makes no sense but output seems much higher with fewer minutes
in some ways a dream come true for Arsenal though, the super-sub striker that offers something different and goal delivery rate in that role astonishing (i know fans will say ‘Trossard is not a striker’ but it does not matter what label you give him if he delivers what our new striker needs to, i.e. late game plan B when plan A not working for whatever reason that day
Because Martinelli is pacier and bigger
Trossard is slower and smaller, but his composure and finishing skills are perfect for scoring in the second half when the opposition are tired
Agree, GAI.
@Gai imo Matinelli has lost his mojo recently and he is better coming from the bench. But after Wolves game he deserves to be listed for Aston villa game. May games would help build his confidence this season.
I read RSocieda are playing hard ball with Arsenal over Merino. It’s now about fans just hoping..
Yup, Martinelli should start because his pace and work rate can make our LB’s job easier to defend against Leon Bailey
Martinelli’s speed would also likely come in handy to do counter-attack against Aston Villa
As for Merino, Romano just said his signing would be only a matter of time
Though he is a good poacher , he is not an effective winger and will not provide any width. He has largely been poor and ineffective in a lot of the games that he started but is very effective from the bench.
He doesn’t consistently start on the bench though does he. He started loads of games last season and will do this year too. Just got 2 very good options and both can be effective off the bench too
Wasn’t he the one starting games in the second half of last season? That said,there’s more that Arteta requires of his left winger in addition to finishing. A more comprehensive article would tell us the pros and cons of both players. There are probably games that suit Trossard better and others that suit Martinelli better- it’s a good thing we have both.
PS: There was a time Podolski was regarded as the best finisher in the squad yet Wenger never really saw him as a regular starter. Why?? Could it be that there were other considerations besides being a good finisher?
The answer is in your question. He is the best finisher, not a starter.
I’m happy we have him. He’s a wonderful player to bring on during a match to get a goal or 2. Great finisher