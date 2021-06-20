Why isn’t Saka playing for England? “I’m a little bit surprised”

While we were watching England look toothless against Scotland, it could have been suggested that England only wanted a draw so as to try and not win the Group, obviously because of the great teams they could face in the next round.
Southgate could have engineered the perfect result, and that is the only reason I can think of that he left some of his most creative players, and therefore most likely to get the breakthrough against Scotland, on the bench.
Arsenal fans were pinning our hopes of seeing Bukayo Saka coming up against Kieran Tierney on Friday, and after the Gunners starlet was praised lavishly by Southgate after he scored the winner in England’s friendly against Austria, we surely expected to see him in the Group stages.
One person who thinks the same as me is the Arsenal legend Martin Keown, who told football.london After England ended scoreless against Scotland: “I think he is a player that can make things happen,”
“I’m a little bit surprised we haven’t seen more of him since his performance against Austria. He showed that he really had that cutting edge in that friendly. We’ll have to see what Gareth has got in mind, but there is such competition for places.
“There are five substitutes that the manager can make, so there will be opportunities to get everyone on. There are going to be occasions, and last night was one of them, where you’re going to have to go for it and play some of those really creative players all at once.”
I have a feeling that Southgate is going to give a few of his fringe player a run out against the Czechs this week, as he obviously doesn’t want to win!
A draw will guarantee progression and would mean that the Czech’s get to play either France, Germany or Poland. So maybe that means that Southgate will keep his best strikers on the bench again…
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well i love Saka but lets be honest in a team where Grealish has not started and sancho has not been played, i am not even a bit surprised that saka is not playing, saka cannot start, these players are ahead of him
Krish what am about to say is not because am an arsenal fan, but Sancho is not better than Saka and I don’t think Foden is also better than him, put Saka in that man city team and see what he will do.
I do think that what you are saying is solely because you are an arsenal fan.. i love saka and one day maybe he can be the better player out of these three but right now sancho is clear and foden is clear too, saka arguably wouldn’t even start in that man city team where mahrez has difficulty to start
SAka is a great player who despite poor back up has shown his ability ,compared to players who have a fantastic back up team.
He is able to play in any position and can ,line Grealish, cause panic in the opposition half.
Simple answer, the coach is an average coach and this is why England always may never win any major tournament. What kind of result do you expect from a coach that used 2 Holding midfielders against Scotland.
I was also surprised when Southgate chose to bring Grealish and Rashford in as substitutes, instead of Saka. I understand Southgate might want to use a conventional RW to reach the byline, but he should’ve used a more unorthodox tactic
Saka is more versatile than other players in England squad, so he’s highly useful for various tactics. I’m afraid he’ll never play in Euro though, because Southgate seems to be too cautious when facing a high pressing opposition
One of the best groups of English players in decades and the FA stick Southgate in charge of them .
Pretty much in the same mould as a certain manager in charge of our club .
Would have loved to have seen Wenger take charge of England imagine the kind of football we would be witnessing with him overseeing this group of players .
As much as I think Saka would be better than Sterling, I’m more surprised Sancho and Grealish didn’t start.
Its shocking how arsenal fans are overestimating the current saka.. he IS a superb player but in no way does he start over grealish, sancho and foden..
Saka is better than greenwood..
But it doesn’t even matter who starts its all about southgate that he is just a bad manager
Krish you are entitled to your opinion, if you really believe Sancho who is not even the best player at Dortmund in a easy German league is better than Saka then good for you. And about Foden, let him play in different positions like Saka and still score goals and assist like Saka or let him be coached by an average arteta and come back and tell me he’s better than Saka. The differences between Foden and Saka is that one is playing in a team coached by a world class manager and supported with billions of pounds and the other plays under a novice coach supported by an owner who doesn’t really care about football. Man city have de brune gundogan Mahrez who makes things easy for him.
Saka has plenty of time on his side,but as usual certain contributors to this site never miss an opportunity to criticise the Manager.Steve Clark is doing a very good job for Scotland with limited resource s ,so perhaps he should be considered for the Arsenal job when a vacancy arises?He is experienced and knows the English leagues inside out.