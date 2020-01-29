Why it is too risky for Arsenal to sign Pablo Mari for more than six months

Pablo Mari needs to prove he can adapt to the English game.
Arsenal is on the verge of completing a move for Pablo Mari. The defender is expected to spend the rest of the season with the Gunners, but there are reports that his club wants him to join Arsenal permanently.
Arsenal is in dire need of a defender at the moment, some defenders are underperforming while the likes of Calum Chambers are injured for the long term.
Mari is one of the best defenders in South America, he helped Flamengo to win their Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian league.
He was named in the team of the year in Brazil and he is one of the highest-rated defenders around America. However, he was on the books of Manchester City for three years and he was never good enough to play for their first team.
Mikel Arteta was his assistant manager at the time and if City didn’t see him as good enough for the Premier League, what is the guarantee that he is good enough for it now?
The intensity of the games in England is different and obviously superior to the level that Mari has been playing before now.
I expect Mari to be a success in England, but he has to prove that within the next six months before Arsenal can sign him permanently.
Hopefully, the 26-year-old will have developed his game to such an extent that he hits the ground running but in this instance, a loan deal seems to me to be the best solution for all parties.
An article by Ime
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
He has all the required attributes and good defenders take longer to mature. At the price quoted, the risk is minimal that Pablo Mari will not succeed.
It’s official we have initially signed him on loan till the end of the season!
Mari looked good against Liverpool. We need a tall strong defender so I am glad it’s working out. With Saliba next season we will start off with a better CB group, especially if we get Matviyenko. Luiz needs to move on, Socratis is getting on and has no speed. Holding is just OK and Mustafi is just not consistent or reliable enough. BUT our main group of youngsters look good. Next season could see some good football. Arteta looks the right man for the job.
If Arteta sanction the buy automatically he is a good buy, with what he has done with xhaka this brief period, I am positive he can do even better with a well calm defender like Pablo. Hopefully, new environment won’t have a hood on him
Welcome to the Arsenal, Mari 👍