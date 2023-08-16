Why it makes sense to bring in this Man City star to Arsenal to replace Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber is set to be out for the next few months after picking up an injury shortly after half-time in the 2-1 win over Forest.

Not finding a replacement for Timber would mean Arsenal losing their defensive depth, so there’s speculation that another defender could be signed, and Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte has been mentioned previously as the player Arteta is looking at, although it has been claimed that Man City have accepted a bid from Al Nassr.

Laporte didn’t play much at Manchester City last season; he only managed eight starts.

Coming into this transfer window, he was heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad. That move hasn’t happened yet, but it seems Mikel Arteta could still give him an escape route. If approached about a move to the Emirates, I bet he will give Arsenal a big ‘yes’. His ‘yes’ wouldn’t be simply because he saw how Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus rejuvenated their careers last season.

He rates Arteta highly, as he admitted a couple of years ago ahead of an Arsenal fixture: “Mikel is a great coach, and, for me, he has been one of the best people I have met in Manchester,” said Laporte as per MEN.

“He tries to help players all the time; he had a really good relationship with everyone and with me especially.”

With a lot at stake for the Gunners this season, Mikel Arteta needs a strong squad he can rely on. So be it if that means getting Timber’s replacement in while he can, and why not an accomplished player that he knows well?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…