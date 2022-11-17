Why Jesus Gabriel going to the World Cup could give Arsenal a boost

Arsenal can get Gabriel Jesus boost from Brazil

Arsenal appeared to have landed themselves quite the bargain when they prised Gabriel Jesus away from Manchester City in the summer transfer window of 2022. To have acquired a four-time Premier League title winner with over 50 goals to his name in the English top flight looked to be a particularly shrewd business.

That opinion was enhanced during the early weeks of the 2022-23 campaign as the target was found on five occasions through nine competitive appearances. Then, the goals dried up. Some 11 games came and went without the South American striker troubling the scorers.

Talent

Who’s excited to see Gabby in action? 🔥 Here’s nine things you might not know about our new No 9 👇#CRYARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 5, 2022

Questions were inevitably asked of his output, but a welcome boost may be on the way. That is because Jesus forms part of a Brazil squad that tops World Cup favourite odds at 4/1 to emerge victorious in Qatar. With so much talent at Tite’s disposal, the Selecao figure prominently in World Cup predictions for football followers across the globe.

It remains to be seen how much game time Jesus will see in the Middle East, but the expectation is that he will get an opportunity to prove his worth on the grandest of stages. With chances set to be in plentiful supply for Brazil, the likelihood is that a proven finisher will take at least one of those that comes his way.

That may be all that is required for the floodgates to open again, with forwards notoriously patchy when it comes to end product in the final third. Those that look like they could not buy a goal one minute suddenly become unplayable once shooting boots are properly laced up again.

It must be noted that nobody at Emirates Stadium appears particularly concerned about Jesus’ barren run in front of the goal. Mikel Arteta, after being regularly quizzed on the subject, has said of the search for a lost spark: “It will come, he needs to be patient, he’s been through that in the past and he needs to learn those lessons and don’t stop doing those other things that he’s doing so well, because that’s going to maintain the level of him and the team.”

Arsenal, having ensured that they will be top of the Premier League table at Christmas for the first time since 2007, have no real need to worry about their No.9 as he has continued to contribute significantly in other ways to a winning cause.

Fabled

Gabriel Jesus has Arsenal fans dreaming of the glory days ⏪ pic.twitter.com/ZgAtFxh2sn — GOAL (@goal) September 18, 2022

There is, however, no escaping the fact that Jesus was acquired to find the back of the net and follow in the footsteps of the fabled 20-goal-a-season forwards that have gone before him in north London. There is every reason to believe that he will still become that.

For now, though, a gentle nudge in the right direction is required in order to get him firing on all cylinders again. A break in domestic duty should aid that cause and provide a welcome distraction to all concerned. If Brazil does as well as expected in Qatar, with Jesus delivering along the way, then Arteta will be handed a timely shot in the arm ahead of a domestic title bid being reignited on December 26