Why Jurrien Timber should start at Left-back ahead of Zinchenko and Tierney

Mikel Arteta Should Start Jurrien Timber at Left Back at the Start of the Season

As Arsenal prepare for the new Premier League campaign, manager Mikel Arteta faces a significant decision in the left-back position. Amidst a settled squad, pre-season provided valuable insights into potential starting players, and one player who has truly stood out is Jurrien Timber.

Originally signed from Ajax as a right-sided center back and right-back, Timber’s impressive performances in pre-season have demonstrated his versatility, making a compelling case for him to start at left-back, especially with Alexandr Zinchenko’s absence from the pitch.

Jurrien Timber vs Barcelona pic.twitter.com/A7UzXV1VTM — Sjayy 🎱 (@sjayy24s) July 27, 2023

Jurrien Timber showcased exceptional adaptability during pre-season, proving he is just as comfortable on the left side of defense as he is on the right. He looked more at home there than the other players that the Arsenal boss used such as Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

With Zinchenko yet to feature in any pre-season matches, starting the Dutch international at left-back would provide the London side with a solid defensive option while also adding a touch of flair and composure to the team’s midfield.

In the match against Barcelona, the youngster’s performance shone, earning him praise for his poise and control on the ball. Arteta had initially expected Zinchenko to fulfill the role of inverting to a midfielder and contributing to the team’s attacking plays from the left flank. However, the Ukrainian’s absence and Timber’s ability to seamlessly make runs into the final third, along with his midfield acumen, makes him a standout choice for the position.

Furthermore, Timber’s presence as an attacking outlet down the left-hand side provides Arteta with an added dimension to their play. His ability to contribute in the final third sets him apart from Zinchenko, enhancing the Gunners’ attacking prowess from the left-back position.

Taking all these factors into consideration, it would be wise for Arteta to entrust Timber with the left-back role at the start of the season. His performances in pre-season have proven his class and potential to make a significant impact in the North London outfit’s lineup.

As the 22-year-old emerges as a strong candidate for the left-back position, it also raises questions about Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal. Regarded as a key figure in the club’s journey, Tierney’s potential departure seems closer to reality.

While his contributions to the team have been immense, starting Timber would naturally push Tierney down the pecking order. It would be unfair to keep a player of Tierney’s caliber in a third or fourth-choice role, and thus, it might be time for Arsenal to bid an emotional farewell to the talented Scotsman.

RB, CB, LB, it makes no difference to Jurriën Timber, he will smash it either way ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/UVD6XIpKMM — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) July 27, 2023

In conclusion, Jurrien Timber’s exceptional performances in pre-season have made a strong case for his inclusion as Arsenal’s starting left-back at the beginning of the Premier League season. His versatility, attacking prowess, and midfield composure offer Arteta a dynamic option on the left flank.

While Timber’s potential inclusion signals the end of Kieran Tierney’s journey at North London, it is essential to recognize Tierney’s significant contributions and wish him the best for his future endeavors. As Arsenal aims for a successful season, Timber’s presence in the starting lineup could prove to be a game-changer for the Gunners. Whereas Tierney would be saddened that his best years are not at a club he dreamed of having them.

But this is football, and one must move on from any bad experiences to focus on the future and what it might have in store for us. I’m sure the former Celtic man will do big things in someone else’s colours.

Writer – Yash Bisht