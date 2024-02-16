Why Juventus has refused to give up on signing Arsenal star

Juventus has reportedly been pursuing Jorginho over the past few months, aiming to bring him back to Italy. Jorginho initially joined Arsenal in 2023 as a backup to Thomas Partey but has assumed a more prominent role in the current campaign, particularly due to Partey’s fitness challenges.

The Brazilian-Italian midfielder has demonstrated his quality on the pitch and emerged as a key figure and leader in the Arsenal dressing room. Although Mikel Arteta wishes to retain him, Jorginho’s contract with Arsenal has not been extended, raising the possibility that he could leave as a free agent in the summer.

According to a report on Il Bianconero, Juventus is keen on signing Jorginho because they believe his presence in their dressing room would serve as a valuable mentor for their young midfielders. With several talented youngsters in the Juventus squad, the club sees Jorginho as the perfect role model to guide and inspire them to reach their full potential.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho is a good role model for our players as well, on and off the field, which is why he has gotten many playing minutes in recent weeks.

We need to act fast to hand him a contract extension and show that we appreciate his influence in the dressing room.

