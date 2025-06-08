Why Kepa Arrizabalaga Would Be A No Brainer for Arsenal

Some Gooners will immediately be discouraged that not for the first time we have contacted Chelsea to see what they have in their bargain bins. Yet all deals should be judged on their own merit.
Is Kepa the right fit at this stage of his career?
Arsenal need an experienced keeper you can trust to cover if anything happens to David Raya. Normally you can find that on the loan market (like we did regarding Neto) but there is a chance to sign Kepa Arrizablaaga for 5 million, in an era where 5 million can get you little.
Even though they are our London rivals clearly there is a good working relationship between the recruitment teams at the Emirates and Stamford Bridge, with the Blues recommending the Gunners another player as they continue to reshape their wage structure under Todd Boehly.
Their policy is to have their squad on longer contracts, paying talent the same as the previous regime but over a longer period of time, all agreements heavily performance incentivised.
The Goalie’s owner was willing to send him on loan last season just to get him off their wage bill and probably will again if his 5 million release clause isn’t triggered.
It might come down to does the Spaniard want to play second choice in his position at this stage of his career?
The 30 year old performed good enough at Bournemouth to justify starting every week for another team in the division, even a return to the South Coast wouldn’t be out of the question.
Outside of being able to remain living in the Capital Of England, the Emirates would be a gamble for someone at the age where he’s about to hit his peak years. With a World Cup at the end of the next campaign now is not the time to be sitting on the bench.
Arteta’s vision could appeal… but will it be enough?
Mikel Arteta will be able to offer him the opportunity to be our domestic Cup Keeper.
Our manager has spoken in the past of not wanting a number 1 GK, feeling competition brings out the best of all involved.
You could argue it saw Ramsdale regress .
Kepa Arrizabalaga is too good to be choosing to play back up. It would an odd choice unless he is backing himself to battle for the spot.
Which is unlikely but you would have to admire that self belief?
Surely though other interested parties can offer more game time?
For Arsenal the chance is to bring in a player with experience of playing in the Premiership who can cover for injuries and suspensions.
To do that for 5 million is a no brainier.
Not sure for the player himself though?
Don’t be put off that he’s another cast off from the Bridge. This would be value.
Dan Smith
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The only non-drawback to this transfer is the price. Everything else says a big NO.
1. He will be another player in the long list of Chelsea failures to come earn a decent pension here. I have said this for a long time and I will say it again and again…Chelsea will not sell us a good player.
2. His wages will not be as meagre as you might expect. Don’t forget that other clubs are interested.
3. For all the praises being lavished on him, need I point out that he’s as inconsistent as they can come. Yes, he had a very good season at Bournemouth. But how many of those has he strung together. A little hindsight of his career will be of benefit here.
4. His arrival will be the last nail in the coffin of hope for any of our young goalkeepers. Runnersson and Neto each made only ONE appearance.
He, as mush as us the fans know that Arteta doesn’t rotate, especially at the goalkeeper position. 5 – 6 years is more than enough evidence to prove that. Why would he still be willing to come. He’s probably looking for a good, long term, secure contract at a top club even though it means warming the bench.
I also remember that I sent in an article on JA when we were negotiating with City for Jesus. I argued that he won’t be productive for us and stated several reasons. Time has proved me absolutely correct.
This is in no way to say “I TOLD YOU SO”. Far from it. It’s just a reminder of previous patterns which keep repeating themselves at our club and for them to prevent possible mistakes.
I’m not in support of this transfer in any way
Long-term you were perhaps right but short-term, GJ and Zinchenko catapulted our rebuild in their first season. They raised the level. The fact that we grew beyond them is more a testament to good squad-building and coaching.
So if Runarssom and Neto only made in appearance it’s not going to affect the young goalkeepers.. let them go out on loan and get experience rather than warm the bench
But we need a proper back up so someone like Kepa is not a bad deal whilst the youngsters prepare in a few years to take over
Goalies don’t mature till late 20’s
Runarsson? What’s he doing here?
Agree. Looks cheap but you know there us a reason. Another Chelsea reject?
We never learn.
Will be play though mate outside of the Cups?
Risk free ?
But, if he has to play?
Exactly.You ll never learn…
I think Kepa wouldn’t join us if Arteta didn’t promise him the cup games
I’m also concerned with Kepa’s wage demand, since Arsenal still need to increase Saka’s/ Saliba’s salaries and sign a new marquee player
I heard he took a wage cut in his new Chelsea contract
Good if he’s willing to lower his salary, to revive his career at a big club
Good signing to keep Raya on his toes. £5m is a no brainer.
I think we need to focus on the facts and not any historical problems we have had with ex Chelsea players.The fact is that Kepa was consistently very good for Bournemouth last season and for 5m he represents a very good buy imo.
Agree granddad. Every deal should be evaluated in isolation. Raya’s young and we have some great young keepers so spending low for a solid keeper is exactly what we needed.
Oh my god…
Bother at least do a quick Google before positing so you’re not spreading false information.
Kepa and Raya are the same age 🤣
At least Arteta as got his yearly quota in for the GK position -now on to a LB.
For 5 million you cannot go wrong but will he even get any games in the cups ?
Seems odd he would come here as number 2 when he did quite well last season ,thought Bournemouth would have taken him .
I don’t know if Kepa would want to play behind another Kepa.
He’s still good enough to be first keeper with a Premier League team
sorry I meant behind another keeper lol
Freudian slip Stephanie🤣
I would also think for Kepa and Bournemouth, its a no brainer?
If not, WHY?
Raya height 1.83m Kepa 1.88m. Kepa has better aerial ball skills than Raya. We also need an experienced right winger (maybe again from Spain?) who keeps Saka on his toes. Nwaneri is not yet close to threatening Saka’s place. No player should be assured of his place if Arsenal want to win trophies. Arsenal Women won UCL trophy mainly due to important subs like Kelly, Blackstenius, Mead, Van the goalie etc.
Kepa certainly is not better than Raya in the air, Raya is brilliant in the air so no idea where that comes from
Even if it is 50 million.
We need at least a goalkeeper who is better than the two young ones you talked about.
And Kepa certainly is so much better.
I wouldn’t mind adding yet another.