Why Kepa Arrizabalaga Would Be A No Brainer for Arsenal

Some Gooners will immediately be discouraged that not for the first time we have contacted Chelsea to see what they have in their bargain bins. Yet all deals should be judged on their own merit.

Is Kepa the right fit at this stage of his career?

Arsenal need an experienced keeper you can trust to cover if anything happens to David Raya. Normally you can find that on the loan market (like we did regarding Neto) but there is a chance to sign Kepa Arrizablaaga for 5 million, in an era where 5 million can get you little.

Even though they are our London rivals clearly there is a good working relationship between the recruitment teams at the Emirates and Stamford Bridge, with the Blues recommending the Gunners another player as they continue to reshape their wage structure under Todd Boehly.

Their policy is to have their squad on longer contracts, paying talent the same as the previous regime but over a longer period of time, all agreements heavily performance incentivised.

The Goalie’s owner was willing to send him on loan last season just to get him off their wage bill and probably will again if his 5 million release clause isn’t triggered.

It might come down to does the Spaniard want to play second choice in his position at this stage of his career?

The 30 year old performed good enough at Bournemouth to justify starting every week for another team in the division, even a return to the South Coast wouldn’t be out of the question.

Outside of being able to remain living in the Capital Of England, the Emirates would be a gamble for someone at the age where he’s about to hit his peak years. With a World Cup at the end of the next campaign now is not the time to be sitting on the bench.

Arteta’s vision could appeal… but will it be enough?

Mikel Arteta will be able to offer him the opportunity to be our domestic Cup Keeper.

Our manager has spoken in the past of not wanting a number 1 GK, feeling competition brings out the best of all involved.

You could argue it saw Ramsdale regress .

Kepa Arrizabalaga is too good to be choosing to play back up. It would an odd choice unless he is backing himself to battle for the spot.

Which is unlikely but you would have to admire that self belief?

Surely though other interested parties can offer more game time?

For Arsenal the chance is to bring in a player with experience of playing in the Premiership who can cover for injuries and suspensions.

To do that for 5 million is a no brainier.

Not sure for the player himself though?

Don’t be put off that he’s another cast off from the Bridge. This would be value.

Dan Smith

