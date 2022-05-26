Why key injuries really did have a big effect on Arsenal’s season

Injuries contextualised by Jonbo
I wrote an article here recently about key injuries having a significant impact on Arsenal missing out on the top 4. I prefixed that article with my acknowledgment that decisionss made in January also played their part. It was not injuries alone that cost us, but in my opinion, they were central to our struggles.
What surprised me in the comments was that some said that key injuries were an unacceptable excuse, across the board! In fact, many claimed they had ZERO impact on results, performances, and tactics.
Not only is that train of thought completely illogical (in all walks of life), that would also apply to transfers as well then. If Tavares coming in for Tierney for an extended period of time has absolutely no impact on the team, then the same would apply to any transfer, would it not? Why sign Haaland when we have Nketiah? If there is no link between a player’s ability and the capacity for the team to achieve better results, then why sign supposedly better players?
With this article I want to contextualise injuries, and debunk this theory amongst some that key injuries are irrelevant. Arsenal have had so many seasons derailed from injuries, that I wonder how any Arsenal fan could even think they wouldn’t matter?
And it’s not just the odd key injuries that can affect a team, it’s the quantity as well. Look at Leeds and Everton this season. Two teams that shouldn’t have been in a relegation battle, yet both almost went down, and why? Both clubs had a huge amount of injuries. That was the common denominator.
To add context to any injured player, we have to break down the effect off a key player’s (key player = starting XI/world class) absence on a team, into multiple sub-categories:
1 – Length of injury
2 – Timing of injury
3 – Ability of injured player and the ability of their replacement
4 – Effect on tactics
5 – Amount of injuries
1 – Length of injury
Now if a player is out for a couple of games, then there isn’t a lot to worry about, especially if those two games happen to be against weak opposition. However, any medium/long-term injury does cause problems. A manager now has to find a proper solution.
2 – Timing of injury
Timing is a key factor for a manager to find this solution. The worst time for injuries to occur is after the January transfer window because you can only work with what you have available at that point for the last half of the season. Any injury right before kick-off, or during a game, is also very difficult for a manager because they have to come up with a solution on the spot. The team also has no preparation for any possible change in tactics if needed.
3 – Ability of injured player and the ability of their replacement
This is arguably the most important element. For the vast majority of teams, not having a quality replacement can be detrimental, especially when dealing with multiple key injuries at the same time. Other teams can absorb many key injuries, because of the quality of their overall squad. E.g., KDB is the best midfielder in the world, but City have so many quality options in midfield, that his absence would not have much of an effect. Liverpool is another team that would need a lot of key injuries before it really started to affect them, which is what actually happened to them last season, for those with short memories. With most other clubs, there can be a big drop off in quality when a key player is missing.
Not only is Partey our only world class player, but he would walk into ANY midfield, he’s that good. The drop off in quality with his replacements like Elneny/Lokonga, is huge! Even worse when comparing Tierney and Tavares. Naturally, that then has a negative effect on the team’s ability to achieve their desired results. If we had someone like Lokonga missing for half a season, it wouldn’t have mattered as he was rarely used, and was poor most of the time when playing anyway. No negative effect on the team at all with his absence.
4 – Effect on tactics
As stated earlier, injuries pre-game/during a game are the toughest as an effective plan is needed on the spot. Any injury, but usually multiple injuries, can affect how a team plays. E.g., If your team only plays Burnley style football of lumping it forward and hoping for the best, and you suddenly lose all your big target men, and a small forward is your only available option, then a change in tactics is now needed. Obviously, it’s down to the manager to find a solution, but it can still take a while for everyone to adapt to a new system.
For Arsenal, our full backs play a vital role in our system, as does the DM role, occupied by Partey. Losing all at the same time, made life so much harder for the team. It’s also no surprise that our CB’s form dropped off. They had lost that calming, quality influence in front of them with no Partey, and were also a lot more exposed down the sides with the loss of Tierney and Tomiyasu, who are both great defenders.
5 – Amount of injuries
Even weaker teams can sometimes cope with the odd key injury here and there, but when you have multiple injuries at the same time, it often becomes too much. As we saw with Leeds and Everton this season, and even a great team like Liverpool last season.
As I stated in my previous article on injuries, there are many other factors that affect poor results. Tactics, transfer decisions, and sending offs being some of the main other ones, but I do find it interesting that those who criticise Arteta on the basis of tactics, and transfer decisions, do not accept how injuries and sending offs can also play a huge role in the outcome of results.
Whilst all of these above factors are subjective, the most subjective of them all has to be the January transfer window. Which ironically is being used the most against Arteta. At least with losing quality players, specifically those who have, and still are a success at the club, we can say with a high degree of certainty that those injuries affected outcomes. Because we are basing our opinions on the fact we’ve already seen the importance of said player in our team. Based on our knowledge, experience and history of the January transfer window, we know it’s very tough to sign quality players mid-season. Especially if you’re looking for an upgrade. Even if we had signed someone, we have no idea if they would have been a success or not.
So, if one is comparing a quality injured player, who’s already proven their importance to the team, against mid-season signing who’s never played for your club before, or maybe not even in England – it’s far more speculative to suggest that the lack of January signings outweighed the injuries, in relation to the outcomes of our fixtures.
As I’ve said many times, Arteta has made mistakes, but injuries badly cost us more than anything. And a question I have posed many times, which almost never gets answered is:
Would Spurs have still finished above us if Kane, Son, or both had missed a couple months after the January window had closed?
Who would have got the goals and assists in the league at the rate that Kane and Son did? Who would cause havoc in general like those two do, even when not scoring or assisting?
Bergwijn? 3 goals and 1 assist. Moura? 2 goals 6 assists. Kulusevski is the only other forward with good stats at Spurs, but he is a winger/wide-forward. I cannot think of anyone at Spurs to replace Kane as the target man.
In regard to putting any blame on Arteta in relation to the injuries, I would say he made a mistake with Tavares. We all knew the issues with Tierney coming into the season, and a decent, experienced LB (especially with experience of playing in England), would have been a far better option than an inexperienced signing from a weaker league.
Jonbo
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
No-one is saying they didn’t have an effect.
Injuries happen every year to every team, especially Arsenal over the last 2 decades. So it’s a common problem for us and well know to fans around the globe.
“Why didn’t our manager foresee this happening?” That’s the question
Last year Liverpool finished 3rd with 69 point largely because of van Dykes injury. You can do all the foreseeing that you want but cannot adequately replace some players. Tierny especially Partey are 2 of these players at AFC
Solid example there Mark, using the worlds best CB and possibly best player’s(that’s impossible to replace) absence and comparing it to ours
Can’t argue with that logic lol
Partey and Tierney are replaceable. Didn’t he buy Lokonga as back-up???? Ifhe wants to build a youth team then he must face the music when we don’t have sufficient cover. I was shocked when Tierney got injured….never saw that coming.
What would your solution have been? We should’ve bought more?
It’s not always as simple as that. We already spent alot of money to strenghten key positions. That was more important than the covers for Partey and Tierney. As Arteta explained also, we had a bloated squad and they worked on that in Jan. I know it’s easy for us fans to just say “spend more”, but money isn’t ininite at our club and they also need to protect the club in the long term by not having too high annual wages.
We are in a rebuid and a rebuild takes time if you don’t have Sheikh money
We bought a back-up for Partey and Tierney in Lokonga and Tavares….so not sure what you are going on about?
Just as I mentioned in my commen below. Both are young and are bought for the future. It was never the plan for them to play as much as they did, like Lokonga’s brother even admitted recently. We need better cover for Partey, Tierney and Tomi as they seem injury prone, but not everthing can be done in 1 window and people need to get realistic about that
Didn’t even bother reading the whole article. Last 9 games we won 4 and lost 5 with the same squad and same injuries. The team that beat Chelsea and Man Utd impressively is the same team that lost embarrassingly to Brighton and Southampton.
It’s tactics and failure of the manager to motivate his players.
Same mate
Thirdman – jonbo still hasn’t got over Wenger so will push any old excuse to try to excuse Arteta from his massive failings.
And that is why I don’t take jonbo opinion seriously because the sole purpose is to defend Arteta. I don’t know why he has to. Now he is clinging to the injuries excuse even with less sense it makes because he knows no one buys the deadwood excuse anymore. He doesn’t buy it himself either now.
@HH
I find it interesting how you can have an opinion on someone’s article, without reading it all, by your own admission.
Without realising it, all you’ve done is prove that you must have an agenda against either myself, or Arteta, or both of us.
Would enjoy a debate with you, but how can anyone take you seriously with your predetermined thoughts?
That’s like saying how can we take you serious when you have come back on here pretending to be someone different .
@Dan kit
I have said it before, I am not that person, but if you want to believe I am, as men believe they can be women, then go ahead! I cannot stop your craziness!
And I got over Wenger around 2010, when he was more than finished by that point. And guess what? I was proven right!! Downside was that the club took another 8 years to realise it!
Lol
Exactly win one of those game or draw 3 and we would be in a very different position heading into the summer. Why not guarntee UCL return and invest in a goal scorer in Jan when you gave our main one away to Barca for nothing, nit even an exchange with a player, nothing.
Partey was away why not go buy an rock of a DM and let Elneny, AMN, Lucas, Matteo & Possibly Xhaka all go in the summer & kowing so. We would have 2 players already here for the outgoing players coming next week.
Recruitment in January cost us plus we only earned a point In that month so the alarm bells had to be going off.
We did this to ourselves now we are keeping Eddie, Elneny, Xhaka and Lucas has returned but never fear we see getting Jesus to take us to the next level as our Marquee signing. Got a feeling we are all going to be disappointed come August.
Bar tierney and partey who were the other key players out injured that affected our season so badly?
Tomi
That’s why we need players who can challenge them. We can’t rely on injury-prone players, no matter how good they are
I agree with you 100% Gai👌
Like I said before who Edu and Arteta buys this new window will show their ambition for next season. Keep same old players and Arsenal maynot even make Top6 next season. To show ambition the team needs minimum of 4 quality players. apart the new keeper and Maquinhos meant for the future.. 2 full backs 1 Midfielder and 1 prime CF if the club is aiming for top4. But if the aim is Top6 they can buy 2 quality players and pick from the academy.
I bet they will promote many academy graduates Sylva, to save money. If we can sell two players with good prices, I think we’d have enough budget to sign four new players
Just as an example, look at our lineup for the first game of the season. We played with Chambers, Mari, Lokonga, Pepe and Balogun. We were without Tomi, Gabriel, Partey, Odegaard, Saka and Laca/Auba/Nketiah. Second game against Chelsea we were missing a lot too and against City in our third game we were missing Partey, Gabriel, White and Tomi. Those are crucial players that were missing in the first 3 games of the season
I think injuries definitely played a big part, but the biggest problem was the quality of the bench. As you mention, going from Tavares to Tierney, from Partey to Elneny/Lokonga, Tomi to Cedric, White/Gabriel to Holding is a huge downgrade.
People will say that’s the fault of Edu/Arteta, but that’s too simple. We already spent a huge amound last summer and we were on huge wages. They are fixing the balace of the team by getting rid of the overpaid players we have. I think Laca and Pepe are the only ones left who are paid too much for what they bring, and I strongly believe both will be gone after the summer. That would leave our club in a much better financial situation.
We gambled by bringing in Lokonga and Tavares as covers, but both are for the future and it was never the plan for them to play as much as they did. But unfortunately injuries forced Arteta.
By getting Saliba back, we will have 3 quality CB’s and by adding Tielemans we would have 3 quality CM’s (even though I still hope we will upgrade Xhaka). By extending Nketiah it would mean we would need 1 more quality striker up front. I think we need to have a quality winger as well. My choice would always be Gnabry if it’s possible. That would give us 3 options for 2 positons and would mean that we can rotate and will not see Saka as burnt-out as we’ve seen him at the end of the season.
The only 2 other position then that would need strengthening, are the fullback back-ups. As they are both injured quite often it seems, both need to be able to step in immediately, not just players for the future. I would get Tagliafico for the leftback position. He is of the right age and brings a mentality that we’ve been missing. And also important, he is reported to be available for only € 4m. As for rightback cover, I would keep AMN for 1 more year to save money for the other areas. I think AMN is a step-up from Cedric and there is no one available for the money you could get for him. Get good cover next year.
@MrLucky
I agree with so much of what you said.
And like you say, yes we need better quality in reserve, and a bit more for the starting XI, but people forget how much squad turnover we’ve managed to achieve in a fairly short period of time. Especially when you consider it was almost impossible to get rid of the vast majority of them given their huge wages, and average ability.
I think it was a combination of all.. Arteta’s tactics, Injuries, lack of overall quality in the squad.. Etc.
Even Arteta’s lack of proper experience etc..