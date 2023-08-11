Why Kieran Tierney has left a lasting impact on Arsenal fans and should stay

“Kieran Tierney: A Guiding Light in Arsenal’s Darkest Hours”

Kieran Tierney was once the shining light of an apathetic Arsenal team. His hard-working, no nonsense, and direct playstyle was a welcome change to the ineffective, lethargic play of those around him.

When we were at our worst and went through that dreadful run of 1 win in 10 games in 2020, our uniform strategy was; pass to Tierney, let him drive, cross, and repeat 100 times.

Right after lockdown, our primary method of getting into attacking areas was to pass to Tierney, play a ball over the top to Aubameyang, and let him run onto it. Kieran Tierney gave us life during our darkest hours.

Players like him were what made Arsenal fans hold onto the slightest glimmer of hope that we could reach new levels because he was proof that quality players existed! Some of his contributions lifted us up when we were at our very lowest.

While some of these moments seem miniscule, I strongly believe that they played a defining role in the history of Arsenal Football club, and left a lasting impact on all Gooners, whether they realize it or not.

Some of these include: His ball over the top to Aubameyang which won us a penalty in the 2019 FA Cup Final, his solo goal against West Brom in the snow (You already know he was wearing short sleeves), when he drew a foul from Reece James to win the penalty which helped us get our 3-1 win against Chelsea to end our 7 match winless run, his goal against Benfica to give us some momentum and added impetus to go and grab the winning goal in the dying seconds.

He has had his fair set of highlights since joining the club. My point is that KT is a player who will raise the level in training, provide leadership, and set an example for all youngsters at the club to follow.

While his place in the squad definitely appears questionable after arrivals such as Timber, Kiwior, and Zinchenko, I am predicting that Tierney will play a huge role in our title charge this year. I can even see him picking up a starting berth later in the season and having somewhat of a revival. Skill and character does not just disappear overnight.

As we learn more and more with every new arrival, Arteta is a brilliant man-manager and has a special ability to talk to players and convince them of his project.

If Tierney is convinced to stay this season and fight for his place, I have no doubt that he will be rewarded for his efforts.

Here’s to a great season Gooners!

Noah Mroueh

