Why Kieran Tierney will return to Arsenal at the end of this season

Kieran Tierney left Arsenal to join Real Sociedad on loan at the beginning of this season in search of more playing time.

Following the acquisition of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Tierney has faced challenges in securing playing opportunities with Arsenal.

Recognising the need for regular game time, he opted for a move to the La Liga side, where he has managed to establish himself.

The former Celtic left-back has featured prominently for Real Sociedad when fit, sparking discussions about a potential extension beyond the loan period.

However, a report from Sport Witness suggests that making Tierney’s move permanent is nearly impossible for Sociedad.

Upon his transfer to the club, no clause was agreed upon for a permanent transfer, and the report indicates that meeting Arsenal’s asking price poses a significant challenge.

Additionally, the report highlights the difficulty Sociedad would face in covering Tierney’s salary as an Arsenal player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney was one of our favourite players when he first moved to the club, but he clearly does not satisfy Mikel Arteta with his style of play.

The defender has to leave and if he does well in Spain this term, he could get a move away in the summer.

