Why Lautaro Martinez would be the perfect striker for Arsenal

Arsenal should definitely consider recruiting Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan if they want to strengthen their attack. Arsenal could really use a more effective striker in the upcoming season. And even though it seems like Kai Havertz has made improvements and could potentially lead them to success, when comparing him to Martinez, you can’t help but think that the Serie A hotshot might be the better choice for Arsenal’s attack.

Why do I think it’s a great idea for Martinez to make the move to the Emirates Stadium and become Arsenal’s new striker? Next season, winning the league will be absolutely necessary. Despite our calm demeanor after losing the last two PL title races, things may not be as relaxed the next time around.

Arsenal had all the qualities to win the league this season, but they need one or two marquee recruits who next season can make a difference for the team, and Martinez could be one of them. I just stumbled upon a comparison of stats between the Inter Milan striker, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus, and it turns out our Gunner forwards fall behind the 26-year-old in nearly every stat.

This season (that has just concluded), he’s got 27 goals in 44 appearances, while Havertz has 14 in 51 games and Jesus has 8 in 36 games. Jesus is pretty good at dishing out assists (he could be a good playmaker), with eight to his name, but Martinez and Havertz aren’t too far behind, with seven each. Martinez outperforms the other two with a goal involvement rate of 0.77 per match, while Havertz and Jesus have 0.41 and 0.44, respectively.

Martinez’s stats in front of goal might already make him a better option as a striker. But that’s not all. I also wanted to mention that when comparing their underlying striker-relevant numbers (as seen below courtesy of Fbref), he ranks first in every category except for goal-creating actions and aerial duels won.

