Why Leeds and Liverpool successes are a good omen for Arsenal next season?

An interesting theory! from Shenel

It’s fair to say we have had maybe the worst season ever since we finished tenth in the second tier of the 1896/97 season. (Really! Better check that one! Ed.)

And even to Arsenal’s standards we have been appalling this year. From not being able to keep a manager and having three in the space of two months, when we were so used to having the same one for 22 years. With shocking results leaving us currently in ninth place with two games left to play and our main route to European football coming if we win we the FA cup, it is fair to say it’s not been the greatest of times for us.

But to have the ability to learn to get back up stronger, you to have to fall down as we have clearly done so for the past few seasons. But looking forward and given the last few performances it becomes clearer that all of the signs are pointing to a more successful season for the club- that is due to commence in the up and coming 2020/2021 season.

If we don’t have a great transfer window, let’s put it this way when do we ever have a great transfer window! But if we have to keep most of the players we have now, at least we can take pleasure in two main positive points that could be the start of a new revolution at the club. The last time Liverpool won the league, Arsenal won it the season after and after Leeds won promotion back to the Premier league- congratulations to them- for the first time since 2004 I think we all know what happened for Arsenal back then. Oh yes, just a small matter of winning the Premier League title in the 2003/2004 season, unbeaten may I add.

Now I’m not a very superstitious person but if that doesn’t get you thinking and being positive Gooners then I don’t know what will! What do you think Gooners?

Shenel Osman