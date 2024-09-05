Why Liverpool are looking like a bigger threat to Arsenal’s title challenge than Man City

Liverpool present a challenge to Arsenal’s quest for the EPL title, even more serious than Manchester City

As a new season unfolds with excitement and with the array of predictive analytics tools at our disposal, it’s a daunting task to forecast the EPL trophy winner come May 2025.

About four teams are expected to challenge for the EPL trophy. Amongst them, Arsenal and Manchester City are very much mentioned by many football pundits and fans.

English Premier League (EPL) teams have spent over £1.96bn (BBC), which, according to Football Transfers, was more than double that of its nearest rival, Italy’s Serie A. That shows, albeit hypothetically, that teams in the EPL have invested heavily in pursuit of continuous improvement and aim to do better this time around than the last time.

This summer, Arsenal added a few big names to their list: Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna (£38.4m), Mikel Merino, and David Raya at £27.4m each from Real Sociedad and Brentford, respectively. Also, they have loaned Raheem Sterling and Neto from Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, respectively. According to the BBC, Arsenal spent £93.9m but sold £76.8m worth of players. We aren’t ‘outliers’ here in pursuit of the crazy Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) off the pitch. However, Arsenal fans are craving the EPL trophy after 21 years of trying without success, so they aren’t bothered so much with the confusing PSRs, just like Manchester City fans who are also not bothered about the outcome of their team’s 115 charges!

Liverpool are certainly in the mix! After missing out on their prime target, midfielder Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad, Liverpool purchased winger Federico Chiesa at a ‘bargain’ price of £10m from Juventus, and keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for £30m from Valencia. In general, they have made quite ‘good’ business this summer without changing the dynamics of the team both on and off the pitch negatively, taking into consideration they made a profit of £14.4m, yet they play ‘scary’ football under the new manager, Arne Slot.

By the early signs, few would doubt Arne Slot’s abilities as a top manager. He has already achieved a lot in his few months’ tenure at the club, what other managers have failed to do, including his compatriot Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in three seasons. You can see his Liverpool team looks like a well-coached unit and ready to fight for any trophies that come their way. After Klopp’s departure at the end of last season, few would have anticipated this fit for the team. Instead, he perfectly fits like a hand in a glove, sort of a duck to water, so far.

According to stats, Liverpool are taking fewer shots per game under Slot but have a similar xG (expected goals), meaning they are more clinical. See the table below for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

2023/24: Under Klopp Parameter/game 2024/25: Under Slot 20.8 Shots 16 7.3 Shots on target 5.3 2.35 xG 2.73 10.3 High turnovers 9.3 86 Pass accuracy(%) 88 3 Saves 2 61 Ave possession(%) 57

For the record, since Arne Slot assumed the role of manager at Liverpool, he hasn’t lost a game, whether in a friendly or in the EPL.

What is more fascinating about Arne Slot’s Liverpool, is that many players have improved their games, including the much-maligned (more recently by his own national team coach!) and now the man of the moment, Ryan Gravenberch. His rejuvenation has already saved Liverpool millions in buying a new number 6!

Liverpool played 8 matches under Arne Slot, won 7, and drew 1. Along the way in their friendly matches, they beat Arsenal 2-1 and Manchester United 3-0, among others. They have a 100% record in the EPL so far and have not conceded a single goal, including humbling Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Yes, Manchester City are always a threat under Pep Guardiola and are the ‘main’ team that Arsenal aims to pip for the 2024/25 EPL trophy, but Liverpool are right there as well to fight for the same. With their style of play under Arne Slot, they can cause a lot of problems for many teams.

Aziz Senzia

A Gooner Fan in Tanzania

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…