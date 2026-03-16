Why Manchester United could beat Arsenal to Bundesliga star

Leon Goretzka could continue his career in the Premier League, with Arsenal reportedly interested in signing the German midfielder. However, completing a deal may be complicated for Arsenal, despite being the leading contender for his signature.

The midfielder is expected to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent after he and the Bavarian club decided not to extend his contract. His departure will make him one of the most attractive free agents available in the upcoming transfer window.

Goretzka has been regarded as one of Europe’s most accomplished midfielders in recent seasons. His combination of physical strength, technical ability and experience at the highest level means he would likely adapt well to the demands of the Premier League.

Competition for a Place at Arsenal

Arsenal has been in impressive form for some time, and adding a player of Goretzka’s quality could further strengthen their squad. However, the club already has several high-level midfielders, which could create significant competition for places in the starting lineup.

Because of this depth, securing consistent playing time at Arsenal might be more challenging. While the German international would undoubtedly add experience and quality, the existing midfield options could limit his immediate opportunities on the pitch.

Manchester United Viewed as Favourites

According to Football Insider, Manchester United is currently considered the favourite to secure Goretzka’s signature. The report suggests that regular game time may be easier to obtain at Old Trafford, which could influence the midfielder’s decision when evaluating potential destinations.

Even so, Arsenal may still attempt to convince him to join their project. If the Gunners succeed in winning the league title this season, the appeal of joining a team competing for major honours could prove persuasive.

In contrast, Manchester United is still working to rebuild and return to consistent trophy contention. That difference in competitive status could ultimately influence Goretzka’s choice, meaning the race for his signature may remain open until a final decision is made.