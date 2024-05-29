Why Marcus Rashford is a Perfect Match for Arsenal

Marcus Rashford joining Arsenal makes a lot of sense for several reasons. Firstly, many teams that Arsenal struggled against, such as Fulham, Aston Villa, Porto, and Bayern Munich, employed mid-block strategies to stifle our gameplay. Overcoming the mid-block is crucial for Arsenal to secure a title. The most effective way to counter such teams is through pace in transitions, something we lack beyond Martinelli, whose decision-making in the final third has been inconsistent lately.

Rashford’s pace could be the key to securing those extra points against teams like Villa and Fulham, potentially pushing us to 95+ points. His profile is also ideal for the Champions League. Bayern Munich’s success with players like Sane, Coman, and Gnabry illustrates what Rashford could bring to Arsenal.

Secondly, Rashford’s versatility means Arsenal might not need to sign another striker. He has experience playing in that position and could be strategically deployed against specific opponents. His differing profile compared to Havertz offers diverse attacking options, essentially providing a Plan A to Z.

Additionally, Rashford is Premier League-proven and homegrown, ensuring a smooth adaptation similar to Rice. With the potential loss of up to four English players this summer, Rashford’s inclusion would help meet the homegrown quota.

Concerns about his wages and recent form are valid. However, Arsenal has a healthy wage bill. With the expected departures of players like Cedric, Elneny, Partey, Eddie, Nelson, and Ramsdale, substantial wages would be freed up, especially considering that all these players, except Elneny, are reportedly on at least £100,000.

Currently, Arsenal has only one player in the top ten highest-paid Premier League players. To win titles, having a few high-wage match-winners is essential. Rashford has demonstrated, even against Arsenal, his ability to win games single-handedly against the run of play. This is a quality Arsenal lacks and desperately needs. The investment in his wages would be justified if he could secure those extra six points or help reach the Champions League final.

Regarding form, the adage “form is temporary, class is permanent” applies. Havertz, for instance, has outperformed his best Chelsea output in his debut season with Arsenal. A positive environment is crucial, and Manchester United’s recent struggles have negatively impacted player performance. Sancho’s transformation from struggling at United to excelling at Dortmund and leading them to the Champions League final is a prime example.

With the right coaching, tactics, environment, and culture, there’s no reason Rashford can’t regain his peak form. The presence of a strong English core in the squad would also help him settle quickly. Rashford’s addition to Arsenal seems like a perfect fit.

With thanks to Onyango

