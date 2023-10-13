Why Martin Odegaard is a much better player than Tottenham’s James Maddison

Who is superior, Martin Odegaard or James Maddison? As Arsenal fans, we obviously believe Odegaard is superior. But, since Maddison, who we were interested in at one point, joined our North London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs, the topic of which North London club has the finest playmaker has come back into being.

Danny Murphy, a former Liverpool midfielder, believes our No. 8 is superior to Maddison. Murphy claims our captain doesn’t just focus on attacking, he contributes to our defensive game. He’s tireless and runs all day, and it is this incredible stamina and contributions that elevate him beyond Maddison, despite the fact that they can all score and assist on goals.Madison has 2 goals and 5 assists this season, while our Norwegian sensation has 4 goals.

On the FIVE YouTube channel, the ex-Premier League star said, “I think the only question mark over Maddison…is his defensive duties.”

“Does he press with real intent, or is it a bit more gestured? When it’s tight and hard and things aren’t going his way. He [Ange Postecoglou] brings him off a lot, and Leicester did as well. Odegaard, I very rarely see him come off, and he’s still pressing at the end, fit as, as well as the creativity.”

It’s great to see Odegaard being recognized for his contributions. He’s progressed from strength to strength since joining us from Real Madrid. He starts for us week after week. He is the heartbeat of our team because of everything he provides, both on and off the field. As for Maddison, he has joined one club, where he will receive the attention his talent deserves, and that’s good for him, but he is not on Odegaard’s level at all.

Agreed?

Sam P

———————————————

