Why Martin Odegaard needs to start against Chelsea

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard is currently facing a battle for regular game time at Arsenal, with the emergence of Eberechi Eze adding further competition in midfield.

Eze has shown flashes of inconsistency, yet he began the season in impressive form, prompting suggestions that he could represent a long-term successor to Odegaard in a creative role. During a period in which the Norwegian was sidelined through injury, Eze’s performances strengthened his claim for a prominent role within the side.

Injury setbacks and selection dilemmas

Upon his return to fitness, Odegaard reclaimed his position with a series of outstanding displays. However, he has struggled to maintain an extended run of matches this season due to recurring fitness concerns. At times, Mikel Arteta has even deployed Bukayo Saka in midfield to address the shortage of available options.

Although Odegaard remains club captain, his place in the starting line-up is no longer guaranteed purely on status. Selection decisions are increasingly influenced by form and availability, and there are questions over whether he will start against Chelsea.

Martin Odegaard v Brentford. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Strong record against Chelsea

Eze’s recent brace against Tottenham Hotspur may strengthen his case to retain his place. Nevertheless, Odegaard’s record against Chelsea presents a compelling argument in his favour.

According to Football Insider, the Norwegian has never lost a match against Chelsea, winning seven of ten encounters, while contributing five assists and scoring two goals. That record highlights his effectiveness in this particular fixture and underlines why he is often influential in high-profile contests.

Chelsea are among the opponents he appears to relish facing, and Arsenal may view his experience and proven track record as decisive factors when determining their approach to the upcoming clash.

  1. Outstanding displays?? When? Odegaard has been really poor for 2 years now and this Arsenal team is MUCH worse with him in it, running in circles with no end product. Best result for Arsenal will be to sell him at the end of the season and then give the captaincy to someone like Rice who really is a leader!!

    Reply

    1. TeeCee,

      I was wondering the same. I must have missed that game. He’s never reached the heights that he did in the 2022/2023 season.

      Yet all I hear is he’s our most creative player. If that’s the case we’re in trouble.

