Why Martinelli needs Riccardo Calafiori to get fit quick to assist him on Arsenal’s left flank

In the past few days, there’s been a lot of chatter about the Arsenal left wing and how it could use some strengthening. After the Fulham game, people were chatting about how Arsenal seemed to favor the right side, with most of its attacking play running through Bukayo Saka.

Some think that how it’s not really working out on the left, it might need to be upgraded for it to get back to influencing the Arsenal attack as it should.

There are already links to some of the best wingers, like Nico Williams. Still, Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard might have a shot at keeping their Arsenal careers alive since one of them will need to stay while the other steps aside for a new signing.

I believe Martinelli has the potential to stay.

Why so?

There’s a cool stat out there showing how Martinelli plays better alongside Riccardo Calafiori. As you can see below (thanks to Rory Talks Football), Ricci gets Martinelli hyped up.

Martinelli: When he starts with Calafiori:

Games: 5

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

Avg rating: 7.84

Martinelli, when he starts without Calafiori:

Games: 10

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Avg rating: 6.96

It looks like Martinelli needs Riccardo Calafiori to get back in shape pretty quickly if he wants to keep his Arsenal career going.

I believe these stats clearly demonstrate that the inconsistent team selection at left-back or LCM hindered Martinelli’s performance. Undoubtedly, Martinelli has demonstrated his capabilities at Arsenal; his potential for danger to opposition is well-known.

Let’s hope Calafiori returns soon to help him resume his forward runs and establish himself at Arsenal once more.

Saka’s got Timber and Odegaard to team up with. Martinelli linked up with Calafiori well, and they totally nailed it. The Brazilian winger is still solid; he just needs a little help.

