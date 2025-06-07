Why Martinelli should get another Arsenal chance amidst Rodrygo talk

Gabriel Martinelli was outstanding during the 2022 to 2023 season and many expected him to build on that success. At that time, he was seen as a key figure in Arsenal’s push for trophies and a player entering the prime of his career. However, his performances in the following two campaigns have not met those expectations, with the 2024 to 2025 season proving to be particularly disappointing.
As Arsenal continue to aim for silverware, the need for consistently high-performing players across all areas of the pitch has become clear. Martinelli’s recent dip in form has come at a time when the club is assessing how best to improve the squad ahead of the new season. There is now a growing belief that the attacking department needs strengthening if the team is to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.
Martinelli’s Future Under Threat
Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Rodrygo, a highly regarded forward who would offer strong competition for places in the front line. As cited by Football London, the Gunners are preparing an approach for the Real Madrid man, whose arrival would have direct consequences for the current group of attackers at the club.
Bukayo Saka has maintained his position as one of the most reliable performers in the side and remains first choice on the right wing. On the opposite flank, Martinelli has had to share minutes with Leandro Trossard, and the addition of Rodrygo could further limit his opportunities. It is noted that Rodrygo is unlikely to accept a backup role, which may lead to a reshuffling of Arsenal’s attacking options.
Arsenal Urged to Show Patience
Despite his recent struggles, Martinelli has served Arsenal well in previous seasons and there is an argument to be made for showing greater patience with him. Players can experience dips in form and a long-term view might benefit both the individual and the team.
Rodrygo would undoubtedly bring quality and depth to the squad, but the club must weigh that against the value of continuity and the potential for Martinelli to recover his best form. Decisions in the coming weeks could shape the balance of Arsenal’s attacking strategy for the new campaign.
I am not fussed about Rodrygo but if we can get an upgrade on an unreliable Martinelli, it can only be to the benefit of Arsenal.
If Arsenal should sell Martinelli it would be purely from an economic more than a footballing view point.
Martinelli’s purchase cost of £6m is probably fully amortised by now, so any proceeds from a potential sale would account as “pure” profit for the club. And that could be invaluable in this era of PSR, FFP and all that.
But from the footballing front, one could argue strongly against his sale: he is young and still has his best years ahead of him; and he is home grown.
So if a good offer comes in for Martinelli the club may have to balance the financial versus footballing benefits before taking a decision
Let’s say we acquire Rodrygo for 80M, and are lucky enough to sell Martinelli for 30M. Difference of 50M going out.
Will it be worth it in the end?
Think we would be better signing a new attacking midfielder to add pace and creativity to our midfield?
Let’s remember Martinelli in no slouch; he still has lightning pace. We have seen what he can produce if used in a smart way across the front line…including down the middle.
We have been critical of Martinelli in the past, but still believe we can get more out of him.
Rodrygo is just like the shiny new toy we will live to regret.
Arsenal will not pay 80m for Rodrygo, nothing anywhere close to that.
And Arsenal won’t let Martinelli go for 30 mil.
Martinelli success during that period of time was greatly enhanced with top form of Tierney, his overlapping play gave Martinelli more room to operate. Now we often find him left isolated on the wing, being asked to do more than he may be capable of.
We need more fire power and depth across the front line. Another wide forward who competes with Martinelli and can rotate with Saka is a must. Ideally a player better than Martinelli as we need to always be improving the standard. Raising the standard should also be the challenge to Martinelli to continue to improve his performances.
Leandro Trossard. 8 goals, 6 assists in 37 games.
0.53 g/a per 90 mins last season, accounting for the fact he didn’t play many full games. It was 0.70 the season before – big drop, but that reflects that we scored far fewer goals as a team (which points to tactical issues imo).
Martinelli had 0.47 g/a per 90mins last season
They one time Arteta played Martinelli as a striker last season, he actually did well but Arteta being Arteta never played him there again yet even when he first joined he was a striker before Arteta forced him wide b’se of his pace.
He isn’t a striker and never will be.
1. There’s lots of good things about Martinelli that even if he stayed, wouldn’t hurt much.
2. The above said, his presence on the left wing as odds agaist him being what works best for a team seriously challenging for anything serious in any season. Te past confirms
3. Whatever would improve his attacking play in terms of midfield or left back support must have been tried and failed by now. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be where we are.
4. Whatever the Manager does with the Martinelli role will prove the level of our ambition for the coming season.