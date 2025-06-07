Why Martinelli should get another Arsenal chance amidst Rodrygo talk

Gabriel Martinelli was outstanding during the 2022 to 2023 season and many expected him to build on that success. At that time, he was seen as a key figure in Arsenal’s push for trophies and a player entering the prime of his career. However, his performances in the following two campaigns have not met those expectations, with the 2024 to 2025 season proving to be particularly disappointing.

As Arsenal continue to aim for silverware, the need for consistently high-performing players across all areas of the pitch has become clear. Martinelli’s recent dip in form has come at a time when the club is assessing how best to improve the squad ahead of the new season. There is now a growing belief that the attacking department needs strengthening if the team is to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

Martinelli’s Future Under Threat

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Rodrygo, a highly regarded forward who would offer strong competition for places in the front line. As cited by Football London, the Gunners are preparing an approach for the Real Madrid man, whose arrival would have direct consequences for the current group of attackers at the club.

Bukayo Saka has maintained his position as one of the most reliable performers in the side and remains first choice on the right wing. On the opposite flank, Martinelli has had to share minutes with Leandro Trossard, and the addition of Rodrygo could further limit his opportunities. It is noted that Rodrygo is unlikely to accept a backup role, which may lead to a reshuffling of Arsenal’s attacking options.

Arsenal Urged to Show Patience

Despite his recent struggles, Martinelli has served Arsenal well in previous seasons and there is an argument to be made for showing greater patience with him. Players can experience dips in form and a long-term view might benefit both the individual and the team.

Rodrygo would undoubtedly bring quality and depth to the squad, but the club must weigh that against the value of continuity and the potential for Martinelli to recover his best form. Decisions in the coming weeks could shape the balance of Arsenal’s attacking strategy for the new campaign.