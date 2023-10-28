Why Martinelli shouted at Saliba during Arsenal’s win over Sheffield United

Arsenal players and fans worldwide are celebrating their 5-0 victory over Sheffield United this afternoon, recognising a job well done.

The Blades proved to be no match for the Gunners, but the match didn’t start as an easy one for Arsenal. They had to wait until almost the half-hour mark to score the first goal, despite dominating the proceedings.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were their primary targets on the wings, both posing a significant threat to Sheffield United’s defence.

According to a report from Football London, Martinelli was seen shouting at William Saliba in one incident as they were looking for the opening goal of the game. The report suggests that Martinelli had made a run behind the defender and expected Saliba to deliver a long ball to him, but the defender didn’t spot his run. In response, he shouted at the Frenchman, instructing him to look toward his wing and find his run the next time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is certainly not a big deal because Martinelli probably had to shout to get his message across as he was far from Saliba.

In the end, we won the game convincingly, which is the most important thing.