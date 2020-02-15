Why Mavropanos was still a good signing for Arsenal

Mavropanos is a Win-Win

One of the systematic problems with modern football is the selective short-term memory of football fans. We often forget how good Lacazette can be when he’s banging in the goals alongside his on-field hustle, how an attacking play almost never fizzled out at the legs of Alex Iwobi, how Nacho Monreal was eerily consistent and dependable, how Konstantinos Mavropanos was our best player against Manchester United on his full Premier League debut.

This memory loss on our part tends to make club decisions look mysterious and doubtful. Like why we still have the Greek youngster on our defensive roster and have sent him out on loan to a side where’s he’s sure to get minutes playing football.

Arsene Wenger was highly impressed with Mavropanos in training. He has the physical profile and aggression of a Premier League centreback. He was acquired for cheap like Guendouzi or Martinelli and only injuries (after an unfortunate red card) has stopped him from making a strong claim for first team football. Whatever the case, it’s still quite obvious that Mavropanos is a talent we can only win from.

In a parallel future, Mavropanos might not make it into our first team, but even at that, he can be sold for a significant sum if he continues impressing on loan at Nurnberg. In another parallel future, he develops into a dependable rotational option. And in the best version of parallel futures, we get a starting quality centreback.

Whatever it is with Konstantinos Mavropanos, we can’t lose. This is why cheap, strategic signings like his (or Martinelli’s or Guendouzi’s) is a practice we should continue further into the future. On these type of deals, we simply cannot lose out.

Agboola Israel