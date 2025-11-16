Why Mentality Could Decide the Arsenal v Man City Title Battle

You sensed some Gooners were taking for granted how hard it is to get over the line in the title race.

Because Arsenal won five consecutive League games, some of my peers acted like Mikel Arteta had rewritten the wheel. It was predicted we would put a ten Prem match winning sequence together, we were bizarrely called a juggernaut despite already being stopped and some took exception that the Gunners were not included in the conversation with Bayern Munich and PSG as being one of the best in Europe. That is despite the two being Champions of their country, something we have not managed in 22 years.

Honestly if I did not love my club, I would understand why some find us easy to banter. Some supporters do come out with some arrogant statements.

Some of the older portion of the fanbase tried to warn how quickly things can change.

That it takes one weekend for momentum to swing.

In stoppage time at the Stadium Of Light the league leaders were heading nine points clear of Man City.

Now we could kick off the NLD with the difference only being one point.

Then the next week we go to the Bridge again with the pressure of playing after the Sky Blues.

Of course the same reason we should not get carried away in November when winning, we equally should not be downbeat the moment we slip up. The very best title winners slip up.

Yet Pep Guardiola’s team have one key advantage against us and everyone at the Etihad is aware of it. Unfortunately so might those at the Emirates.

Guardiola’s Experience Versus Arsenal’s Growing Mentality

Sunday was Pep’s 1000th game in charge as a manager. The Spaniard has to do nothing else to prove he is an all time great.

Yet we live in such a reactionary world that the 54 year old goes one season without a trophy and some are quick to forget that the man is a freak, a winner, his attention to detail almost obsessive.

He is such an expert of the sport that of course he knows this is not the greatest squad he has ever built. He will be aware that his team no longer dominate matches like they used to.

Yet the winner inside him will have seen a route this weekend how he can claim his seventh championship in England.

In Donnarumma, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Haaland and others, there is so much experience on the blue half of Manchester in terms of how to win things.

That does not exist much on the red half of North London.

Sir Alex Ferguson used to say that he ignored the League table till March. As long as Man United were within touching distance he would trust his side’s experience and mentality to be the difference.

We know Man City can keep their composure and not panic in April or May.

We cannot say the same about Arsenal.

In fact our reputation is the bridesmaid, the nearly men. When the stage is too big and the lights too bright, we go missing.

Can Arsenal Prove They Can Go the Distance?

Until our manager can get us over the line there will always be doubts about our mental strength. The moment we clear that hurdle, future silverware becomes easier.

If Arsenal had a four point gap with eight games to go you would trust Haaland’s goals against our defence simply because mental strength in sport is so crucial.

That is why if we are to be Champions in 2026 it will be by opening up a huge gap. I am not sure we can beat City in a close title run in.

Let’s discuss in the comments.

Dan Smith

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…