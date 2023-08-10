Why Mikel Arteta can win the Champions League at his first attempt

The Gooners must be excited about next season. Finally, after a six-year hiatus, Arsenal returns to play with the best in Europe as they are back in Champions League football after finishing second last term. Being back in the top European competition, the Gunners, like every other team, have what it takes to win it. Many may think it is too optimistic, but Mikel Arteta can win the Champions League on his first attempt, and here’s why:

The final of the 2023–24 Champions League is set to take place in London at Wembley. In its own right, this venue gives Arsenal the perfect hope to lift the one trophy that has always eluded them all these years.

Mikel Arteta has won 12 games at Wembley, suggesting the Spaniard has cracked how to win at the legendary venue.

Arsenal’s recent Community Shield victory over Champions League holders Manchester City in a penalty shootout strengthens the case for Arteta’s influence even further. The Spaniard’s leadership and ability to lead his team to victory in high-stakes contests have also been recognised.

As Arsenal begins its Champions League campaign, Arteta’s stellar Wembley record and the final’s location combine to create a captivating story of potential success. While obstacles will be ahead, Arteta’s impact and track record instil confidence and hope within the Arsenal camp.

So is the Champions League something the Gooners can dream of winning next season?

Sam P

