Why Mikel Arteta can win the Champions League at his first attempt

The Gooners must be excited about next season. Finally, after a six-year hiatus, Arsenal returns to play with the best in Europe as they are back in Champions League football after finishing second last term. Being back in the top European competition, the Gunners, like every other team, have what it takes to win it. Many may think it is too optimistic, but Mikel Arteta can win the Champions League on his first attempt, and here’s why:
The final of the 2023–24 Champions League is set to take place in London at Wembley. In its own right, this venue gives Arsenal the perfect hope to lift the one trophy that has always eluded them all these years.
Mikel Arteta has won 12 games at Wembley, suggesting the Spaniard has cracked how to win at the legendary venue.
Arsenal’s recent Community Shield victory over Champions League holders Manchester City in a penalty shootout strengthens the case for Arteta’s influence even further. The Spaniard’s leadership and ability to lead his team to victory in high-stakes contests have also been recognised.
As Arsenal begins its Champions League campaign, Arteta’s stellar Wembley record and the final’s location combine to create a captivating story of potential success. While obstacles will be ahead, Arteta’s impact and track record instil confidence and hope within the Arsenal camp.
So is the Champions League something the Gooners can dream of winning next season?
Sam P
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Yeah, he can win. But he can also go after the first six matches. This kind of speculations is not so productive. Funny maybe for the person who is speculating, but not for so many more.
Whilst anything is possible in football, there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest that we’ll get anywhere near winning the CL under Arteta.
I love everything about him, and what he has done for our club, especially off the pitch, but European football is the one area that he has disappointed in.
If my memory serves me correctly, on his three attempts at the EL, we’ve excited each time at home, and two occasions against poor opposition. Only got to one SF as well.
Also, Arsenal as a club have never won the European Cup, and have a very poor record in the CL – despite the deceptively positive statistic of us consistently qualifying from the group stages.
I understand that everyone is excited about our CL return, but this sudden confidence and expectation about our chances is coming out of nowhere.
Given MA’s ability in Europe, and Arsenal’s poor European pedigree, a last 16 appearance would be very impressive, QF would be outstanding!
Didn’t we also reach a final in EL
Yes, but that was under Emery not Arteta.
*Exited each time at home
Only if we don’t meet Man City in knockout stages and in the final game, because they’re better than us, as shown in the Community Shield match
I believe we’d have a bigger chance of winning EPL
Have l missed something don’t City still play in the EPL
The arrogance of some fans