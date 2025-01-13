Why Mikel Arteta Isn’t the Only Option for Arsenal: Evaluating Four Alternative Managers

Mikel Arteta has undeniably rejuvenated Arsenal, taking us from the doldrums of the late-stage Wenger era and the car crash that was Unai Emery’s tenure to being competitive on multiple fronts. There is no doubt that he is a very good manager. But the question remains: can he win the biggest trophies?

Fans rightly gave him plenty of grace over the past two seasons when competing against Manchester City, one of the best teams in history—not to mention financially doped to the gills—and failure to convert promise into titles was overlooked. But the expectation was that when PSR, luck, and old age finally caught up with City, as they appear to have done this season, Arsenal would be poised to dominate the league for the next few years.

Instead, the Gunners’ quality has dropped. The team looks fatigued and out of ideas, and last summer’s transfer window must go down as one of the worst since the infamous 2015 season when Petr Čech was the only signing.

As such, though no one is suggesting the club should make rash decisions, it is not unreasonable to ask whether Arteta is the man to take us where we want to go. He has overseen an excellent rebuild, the foundations are in place, but can he finish what he started? Though I’m not convinced either way, if we haven’t won either the Premier League or Champions League by the end of the season, it’s a valid conversation to have.

The main question is: “Who else would we get?”

Well, it turns out Mikel Arteta isn’t the only good manager in world football, and there are several names that should be put on the table as potential managerial targets if we don’t win something major this year. As the key criteria is whether such a manager can win trophies, this is not simply a question that can be answered by looking at the Premier League, where Pep has been the only winning manager for the last few years (and Klopp appears done with management, at least for the foreseeable future).

Here are four options from outside the Premier League who have trophies under their belts:

1. Xabi Alonso – Tactical Visionary with an Eye for Development

Alonso took the helm at Bayer Leverkusen with the club in an even worse state than Arteta found Arsenal, replacing Gerardo Seoane with the team second from bottom after eight Bundesliga games. His first game was a 4-0 win, and he brought them up the table to finish sixth that year.

The next season, he won the double, beating Bayern Munich to the title and winning the domestic cup competition, while also reaching the Europa League final. Impressively, his team went unbeaten in the league, doing an “Invincibles.” He achieved this on a small budget, using a mix of young talent, astute experienced signings (including former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka), and playing an exciting brand of football that saw them average 2.4 goals per game and concede just 24 times in the league all year.

This season, though Bayern looks back on form, Leverkusen are still pushing them every step of the way and sit just four points behind them. Considering Leverkusen’s small budget and the fact they are now competing in the Champions League, where they are fourth in the table (just one place behind Arsenal), Alonso has shown that he is not just a one-hit wonder.

Surely, if there is any chance he would come to Arsenal, he cannot be overlooked.

Suitability rating: 10/10

2. Zinedine Zidane – Proven Winner with Gravitas

Few managers in world football can rival Zinedine Zidane’s résumé. Three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid underscore his ability to deliver silverware at the highest level. Zidane’s calm demeanour and ability to bring the best out of top players should make him a prime candidate for Arsenal if we ever want to win the biggest prize in European football.

Stylistically, Zidane managed to be pragmatic without being dull. His tactical style revolved around simple systems and finding ways to deploy multiple impactful players in their best roles rather than forcing players to fit into a rigid framework. In contrast, Arteta seems to have removed the creativity from every Arsenal player not named Bukayo Saka, all in the name of following patterns of play.

Zidane’s stature in the game would also attract marquee players, giving Arsenal a crucial edge in the transfer market.

That said, he has not managed a team since 2021, and whether he would be open to taking up the job at Arsenal is hard to determine.

Suitability rating: 8/10

3. Simone Inzaghi – Master of Tactical Flexibility

Of the top three leagues in European football, Serie A is likely the one about which English football fans have the least awareness. But over in Italy, Simone Inzaghi has quietly established himself as one of Europe’s smartest tacticians.

Inzaghi took the reins at Inter Milan after the departure of Antonio Conte, who left the club despite winning Serie A due to a rising debt crisis that led to player sales and salary cuts. Since arriving in 2021 (18 months after Arteta took the helm at Arsenal), Inzaghi has fought through such budgetary constraints and won one Serie A title, two Coppa Italia titles, three consecutive Supercoppa Italiana titles, and reached the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

Inzaghi typically employs a 3-5-2 formation that balances defensive solidity with high-possession football. Where available, his system allows for swift transitions from defence into attack. While this style may not suit Arsenal’s current squad (no one wants to see Saka at full-back), his ingenuity and tactical balance, combined with his ability to win big trophies, would make him a welcome addition to Arsenal if adapted to the players we have.

Suitability rating: 7/10

4. Julian Nagelsmann – The Modern Innovator

At just 37, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has already coached Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Hoffenheim, building a reputation as one of the most innovative minds in football. With his ability to implement pressing football, his trust in young players, and his preferred formation of 4-2-3-1, his philosophy would complement the strengths of Arsenal’s current system.

The key question with Nagelsmann, however, is the same one that haunts Arteta: not, ‘Is he good?’ but, ‘Can he win?’ His track record of improving poor and mid-level teams is excellent, as shown at both Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig—though Arteta has proven this as well at Arsenal. However, while Nagelsmann does have a couple of trophies under his belt, winning the Bundesliga and DFL-Supercup with Bayern, it’s hard to put too much weight on success in the one-horse race that German football typically embodies. His mid-season sacking from Bayern and early Champions League exit perhaps reveal the same weaknesses that currently plague Arteta at Arsenal.

That said, while he may be on a par with Arteta, his incredibly young age suggests he might have a higher managerial ceiling.

Suitability rating: 7/10

Conclusion

While Arteta has rebuilt Arsenal into a serious club once again, should we fail to win now that the opportunity presents itself, the club should remain open to alternative leadership. Arsenal has done this before, replacing Bruce Rioch when Arsène Wenger became available, and it changed the club forever. Perhaps, if a better option presents itself in the coming year, we should consider doing the same.

For me, barring a Premier League or Champions League title this year, if there is any chance of prising Xabi Alonso away from Leverkusen this summer, I’d do everything possible to make it happen.

Jamie Bambrick