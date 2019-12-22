Why Mikel Arteta may need two seasons to get Arsenal back inside the top four

Mikel Arteta needs time to overhaul this Arsenal team.
Arsenal has finally made Mikel Arteta their new manager after a predictable process of finding a successor for Unai Emery.
The Spaniard has been given a three and half years deal, it is the hope of the club that he will return them to the top four and title challengers.
While that is achievable with Arteta, especially as he has been part of a winning team at Manchester City, I, however, believe that it will take longer for Arteta to bring success back to the Emirates.
I personally believe that it would take him two seasons to get us back inside that top four and here is why.
Firstly, I think this Arsenal team is too unsettled to give 100 per cent commitment to Arteta.
The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil should be leading the Arteta revolution, but these players are unsettled with Aubameyang wanting out and Ozil more focused on political issues.
Secondly, I think the lack of confidence in this Arsenal side cannot be improved overnight.
When teams have been badly managed for a long time, they struggle to get used to better tactics and that is a process that Arteta’s team will have to go through first.
Finally, I think Arteta and his newly-assembled backroom staff will find that the rut at Arsenal from the outside looking in is not as bad as it is when you eventually become involved in cleaning up the mess.
But again, that will take time to evaluate and strategise a better way forward.
The bottom line is this, the problems are so ingrained that Arteta is simply not going to be able to turn it around in less than two transfer windows.
Agree. Let him get his own players first
Just to clarify I do not expect Arteta to make top 4 this season.
I will reserve my expectations for next season till after the summer transfers.
But yes I stand by my expectations for the rest of this season.
Get 5th and make the EL final..
Remember Emery had this squad cruising in 3rd only a point behind City after 8 games.
Then the fans stomped and screamed and demanded Ozil play.
So the team imploded and got 4 draws and 2 losses in the next six games.
Emery got shafted by the fans and the weak board who made him play Ozil.
That’s what happens when amateurs get involved.
Arteta has a squad Emery had in 3rd so beating the likes of
Spurs and Utd who are in free fall and Wolves Newcastle Sheffield and Burnley
for 5th should be a doddle.
Anything less and yes guillotine time for Mikel.
A danger for Arsenal is if Man U sack Ole and appoint Pochettino.
I think our Club has gone mad hiring him but I support him and hope he succeeds
Give him time
Arteta and whoever will get time if people can see progression and improvements in our obvious failings. But time is something football managers dont always get.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Frank Lampard, the student, just beat Jose Mourinho, the teacher, in his own backyard. I’m beginning to think these so called experienced managers are now obsolete and the AFC board might have made the right decision in appointing Mikel Arteta who represents the future and new generation of modern managers. Let’s be patient AFC fans, please.
I for one think managers like moron, wenger and Ancelotti are dinosaurs now and their era has gone past. I cant think of a top club in Europe who has a manager/coach over 50 years old. Im sure someone will enlighten me.
it seems these experienced guys are losing the plot totally, unfortunately Arsene Wenger was the first to lose his plot.
Ancelotti for the past 3 years seems like Arsene Wenger latter years.
Mourinho tho he’s holding up is constantly struggling.
Benitez can’t even get a top job, from Newcastle he’s at China now.
Pep, Klopp, Simeone all started this generation of hungry young managers.
It’s not about having 30 trophies as a manager anymore.
It’s about what you can get your team to keep doing in a convincing way
And how about Anthony Tayor, who must be the single worst ref of all. Did you see that lunatic foul he gave against the Chelsea forward who was flattened by the Spuds keeper! Gary Neville, myself and millions of others who saw it in real time knew it was a Chelski pen, which snaillike VAR EVENTUALLY awarded, correctly but far too late, so some sort of justice was done. Spuds were awful and Chelsea played them off the park. TAYLOR should by rights be banned for a spell for that ludicrous decision. It was incredibly wrong and he will be hugely embarrased now. Rightly too. People criticise Mike Dean but I think Taylor is far worse.
For the primadonna`s who dont want to buy into Mikel`s philosophy of tactics and especially 120% hard work………..they can f##k off!…….that goes for any favourite players of mine………..I earn the minimum wage, work hard and still manage to live and save up for the odd Arsenal game through sacrifices, so I`m never going to be impressed by any player who doesn`t work their testicles off for 90 minutes!…………..there`s plenty of young talent at Arsenal chomping at the bit to take their places with some graft!
Anagram…………Mikel Arteta = A Title Maker
Well said, Le Coq! And I agree 👍
As much as I like that anagram, not a patch on Piers Morgan (if I remember rightly 😜)
Spot on Le Coq! 100% commitment all the time should be a given by all players, all the time but as we all know , it is not. And there is ONE player right now who must be the laziest player we have ever had. No need to name him , obviously!
Truth is, no sane fan will demand instant success from our new head coach, however, performance is required to convince us all, even if results are not exactly what we expected, performances should, this will tell us either we are improving, and give us clear roadmap to where we are going. UE would have still be given till end of the season had it been his arsenal had style, to me he got confused by various public opinion and forgot to create his identity, he was lost this made fans got tired
If MA could bring back the good AW attacking football, mixed with Pep pressing, even without good results fans will surely back him up as result will come easy with a good foundation