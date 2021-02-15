Why Mikel Arteta should change his mind on David Luiz’s contract (Opinion)

David Luiz‘s current Arsenal contract is set to expire this summer, but reports claims that he is set to be offered a new deal.
The Independent states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to see the 33 year-old given an extension to his current terms, but I personally don’t want to see it.
I understand that Luiz can be integral to transitioning the play from defence into attack, and has one of the best long-passing ranges of our play, but his liabilities can not be discounted.
The Brazilian will turn 34 in April, and will surely be slowing down further, and that isn’t a trait I want to be tolerating in a back four.
We have the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers currently as options this season, as well as both Mavroponos and William Saliba on the books enjoying first-team football out on loan.
I can’t imagine why we would send out the latter pair on loan again just to accommodate a player who makes controversial decisions all-too often, a player who has been with the club for two seasons, and has given away six penalties in the league, and picked up three red cards in that short time (stats taken from the Premier League’s official website).
I can’t see him improving his discipline, nor will be less susceptible to giving away penalties as he loses more pace, and while he may have enjoyed a strong game against Leeds, I would still rather see any of our other options in the line-up ahead of him.
Where would you rank Luiz in our defensive hierarchy? Would any of you be happy to see him sign a new contract?
Patrick
David’s time at the Emirates is over. Let him go. His mistake are dangerous and his rate of getting red card is really annoying 😡😡
His stats aren’t bad and he’s formed a good partnership with Magalhaes, so better extend his contract if we win EL or finish in top six
You always say this after one good game from Luis.
What of Mari/Holding combo
Saliba/Gabi combo
Chambers??
He should not be kept as main team player but back up just because we are short at the back after Papa and Mustafi departures.
I think we should give other young players a chance. Why sign the in the first place?
I don’t hold the most recent red card against him at all but that aside he too often has a bad, error-filled game (too often with a deserved red card as well). I get that he has a lot of positives, he genuinely is a talented defender and passer and he does appear to have leadership qualities, but you’ve got to be consistent in this game, otherwise you throw all your previous good work away. We’ve got others waiting for a chance so I don’t think extending makes sense.
Would love to see Mavrapanos given a chance. Looks really promising.
I rank Luiz as the single worst of all our CB’s. Age, unreliability and a long history of mistakes that make him infamous are all reasons not to renew his contract. I will be amazed, contrary to this false rumour, IF he is retained. Reliability, in a key defensive position,is always paramount.
In the words of the Bocelli song, “Time to say goodby”.After he retires, I think Luis should go into Management as he strikes me as an intelligent man with leadership qualities.Who knows, could be a future Arsenal manager?
He’s a great leader and a good player unfortunately for a defender turning 34 is gona be risky.
If am the opponent manager I will ask my striker and Am to wear him out n made mistakes with him.
I will rather MA offer him a coaching position to stay in Arsenal and to help the team chemistry.
I would be against this, if he was being viewed as a regular CB.
However and I can’t believe I’m saying this, is his qualities might be served more, if MA tried him in midfield, alongside Partey and Xhaka.
He obviously enjoys playing at the club and his experience and man management skills could be a worthwhile reasonable for a one year extension… but not at the expense of our younger CB’s.