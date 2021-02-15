Why Mikel Arteta should change his mind on David Luiz’s contract (Opinion)

David Luiz‘s current Arsenal contract is set to expire this summer, but reports claims that he is set to be offered a new deal.

The Independent states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to see the 33 year-old given an extension to his current terms, but I personally don’t want to see it.

I understand that Luiz can be integral to transitioning the play from defence into attack, and has one of the best long-passing ranges of our play, but his liabilities can not be discounted.

The Brazilian will turn 34 in April, and will surely be slowing down further, and that isn’t a trait I want to be tolerating in a back four.

We have the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers currently as options this season, as well as both Mavroponos and William Saliba on the books enjoying first-team football out on loan.

I can’t imagine why we would send out the latter pair on loan again just to accommodate a player who makes controversial decisions all-too often, a player who has been with the club for two seasons, and has given away six penalties in the league, and picked up three red cards in that short time (stats taken from the Premier League’s official website).

I can’t see him improving his discipline, nor will be less susceptible to giving away penalties as he loses more pace, and while he may have enjoyed a strong game against Leeds, I would still rather see any of our other options in the line-up ahead of him.

Where would you rank Luiz in our defensive hierarchy? Would any of you be happy to see him sign a new contract?

