Why Mikel Arteta should stick with our 3-4-3 counter-attacking system

Why Arteta should not change the system by ThirdmanJW

Despite there being no real evidence, there has been a lot of talk amongst Arsenal fans that Arteta is only really playing the 3-4-3 counter-attacking system, because that was his only real option.

Given what he inherited: A shocking defense, and only one real playmaker (Ozil), who wasn’t delivering, it made sense to sacrifice creativity to shore up our defending. This has worked really well!

Whether Arteta was forced into a more defensive structure, or not, is actually irrelevant. Because the current system is working so well. Even if he wanted/wants to switch to a back four, more attacking system, surely, he’ll be hesitant given the success of his current system? Why change something that is working really well?

It obviously makes sense for Arteta to work on another one or two systems, so he has multiple options for different opponents/scenarios. E.g. If we’re at home against a weak team, do we really need a defensive system? I think the West Ham game this weekend presents a good opportunity to try another system.

My main concern is that the players are fully adapted to the current system. Experimenting too much throughout the season, could have its pitfalls. Players will need to re-adapt, and Arteta himself may have to keep tweaking potential new systems to find out what works, which will weaken us in the meantime. Ideally, pre-season is when you want to be doing this, not during a season when so much is on the line.

When you look pretty much at any manager throughout history, they’ll have their main system, and stick with that. Arteta should keep the current system as his first choice, but find the right balance, and time to switch up systems when a situation dictates. I love the fact we’re more defensive now, and teams are really struggling against us.

I will get behind whatever changes Arteta makes, but for me; stick with what’s working. We’re beating the big boys, we’re outperforming them, and we’re winning trophies. I cannot see a single reason why the current system shouldn’t continue as our number one tactical choice? Yes, work on other systems, but keep the 3-4-3 counter-attacking system, especially against the top teams.

What do you think? Should the 3-4-3 stay as the first choice?

