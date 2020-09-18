Why Mikel Arteta should stick with our 3-4-3 counter-attacking system

Why Arteta should not change the system by ThirdmanJW
Despite there being no real evidence, there has been a lot of talk amongst Arsenal fans that Arteta is only really playing the 3-4-3 counter-attacking system, because that was his only real option.
Given what he inherited: A shocking defense, and only one real playmaker (Ozil), who wasn’t delivering, it made sense to sacrifice creativity to shore up our defending. This has worked really well!
Whether Arteta was forced into a more defensive structure, or not, is actually irrelevant. Because the current system is working so well. Even if he wanted/wants to switch to a back four, more attacking system, surely, he’ll be hesitant given the success of his current system? Why change something that is working really well?
It obviously makes sense for Arteta to work on another one or two systems, so he has multiple options for different opponents/scenarios. E.g. If we’re at home against a weak team, do we really need a defensive system? I think the West Ham game this weekend presents a good opportunity to try another system.
My main concern is that the players are fully adapted to the current system. Experimenting too much throughout the season, could have its pitfalls. Players will need to re-adapt, and Arteta himself may have to keep tweaking potential new systems to find out what works, which will weaken us in the meantime. Ideally, pre-season is when you want to be doing this, not during a season when so much is on the line.
When you look pretty much at any manager throughout history, they’ll have their main system, and stick with that. Arteta should keep the current system as his first choice, but find the right balance, and time to switch up systems when a situation dictates. I love the fact we’re more defensive now, and teams are really struggling against us.
I will get behind whatever changes Arteta makes, but for me; stick with what’s working. We’re beating the big boys, we’re outperforming them, and we’re winning trophies. I cannot see a single reason why the current system shouldn’t continue as our number one tactical choice? Yes, work on other systems, but keep the 3-4-3 counter-attacking system, especially against the top teams.
What do you think? Should the 3-4-3 stay as the first choice?
I agree with this write up 100 percent. This formation can get us wins against the top teams. We are playing Liverpool very soon and I am confident we will get 3 points. This 343 formation got us wins against Wolves(away) Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool(twice). There is no need to change a Winning formula. Arteta knows what he is doing. We have to support him.
I’m with changing it.
I understand it has work so far but this statement “We’re beating the big boys, we’re outperforming them”
Are we outperforming them though?
Let’s not put emotions in this, we all love our wins, but apart from the Man Utd game, have we outperformed any of the big boys ? Man City? Liverpool?
We go toe to toe with Chelsea every season, even Emery beat Utd and Chelsea.
If he gets all the tools to become more comfortable and flexible why not use it? Do we really need to always allow the likes of Liverpool and City pound us while we wait for counter attack if we really have the option of going toe to toe with them and coming out on top.
Plus almost everyone complained of this 5 defenders lineup under Emery.
I understand it’s working under Arteta but that’s only because while attacking, we switch formations and we revert back to 3-4-3 when we lose the ball.
So really who says we can’t do the same with a formation that allows us to own the midfield and control the games?
All of these decision will never be ours though, so whatever Arteta decides, he’ll have my full support and cheers.
This is the least of my worries for now.
Let Arteta handle it
We led Conte’s Chelsea at half time by 3 goals at half time. Conte in the second half of that game reverted to a 343 formation. And he was solid defensively. He later used that 343 formation till the end of the season and won the league. The truth is if we don’t have a kelvin De Bryne in our squad. Arteta has prioritized Defensive game because he trusts Aubameyang to convert chances that come his way. I prefer a very efficient counter attacking side that gets 3 points week in week out. Winning is all that matters not possession.
Yes I get that point TBH, it’s why I said if Arteta gets all the players he wants, why would he stick to 3-4-3.
Let’s say he gets Partey and Aouar or just Aouar And he keeps Elneny to replace Partey. I know Aouar ain’t gon be on the bench, Xhaka won’t be on the bench, what about Ceballos?
Then if he gets Partey too, who sits? Xhaka is important to Arteta. Ceballod could be sitting it out and rotating but that’s it. He’s not going to get Aouar and Partey just for one of them to come sit on the bench because we play 3-4-3.
3-4-3 makes us solid defensively, but let’s also not forget that it’s because the boys are also willing to work hard to quickly regain the ball.
I guess all I’m trying to say is, if there’s a chance we can build a team like City. Won’t you take it? I’d take it, it shouldn’t stop our defensive capabilities.
We do it just like we do now, we switch when attack and going back to 3-4-3 while defending